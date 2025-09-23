​Fylde Hockey club ladies slip to opening day defeat at Bowdon

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 08:48 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 08:48 BST
aplaceholder image
a
​Fylde Hockey Club’s ladies were narrowly beaten on the opening day of the new Women’s Conference North season.

Up against Bowdon’s second team, it promised to be a lively contest after both sides finished last season strongly.

Most Popular

And that proved to be the case but it was Bowdon who came out on top 2-1.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bowdon soon found their rhythm and began to apply pressure of their own. Goalkeeper Katie Barker was called into action on several occasions, producing a string of excellent saves to keep the score level.

Fylde's third team enjoyed a 6-0 win over Garstang (photo: Fylde HC)placeholder image
Fylde's third team enjoyed a 6-0 win over Garstang (photo: Fylde HC)

As the rain continued to pour, Bowdon’s persistence eventually paid off. On 34 minutes, they converted from a penalty corner to take the lead, before quickly doubling their advantage shortly after.

Fylde refused to let their heads drop. Their attacking intent was rewarded when Newman-Kirk found the bottom of the goal from a penalty corner.

Despite Fylde’s relentless push for an equaliser, Bowdon’s defence stood firm to secure the three points on the opening day. Fylde will take plenty of positives into next week’s clash away at Alderley Edge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The second team were also on the receiving end of narrow defeat, losing 3-2 at home to Formby.

After going behind, Jess Anderson equalised from a short corner and then they went ahead when Chelsea Atkinson fired home from another short corner. However, the visitors responded in the second half to claim the victory.

The third team enjoyed a rampant 6-0 win over Garstang seconds. Issy Gut hit a superb hat-trick and there was one each for Abi Wensley, Sophia Melling and Natalie Smith.

The fourths suffered an 8-0 defeat at the hands of Leyland & Chorley’s first team, but the fifths got the better of Clitheroe & Blackburn, winning 2-1 with goals from Sophia Taylor and Jasmine Stirrup doubled.

Fylde Development team lost 3-1 at Lancaster University 2. Eleanor Bullough was on target.

Related topics:Fylde
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice