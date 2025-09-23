​Fylde Hockey club ladies slip to opening day defeat at Bowdon

a

​Fylde Hockey Club’s ladies were narrowly beaten on the opening day of the new Women’s Conference North season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Up against Bowdon’s second team, it promised to be a lively contest after both sides finished last season strongly.

And that proved to be the case but it was Bowdon who came out on top 2-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowdon soon found their rhythm and began to apply pressure of their own. Goalkeeper Katie Barker was called into action on several occasions, producing a string of excellent saves to keep the score level.

Fylde's third team enjoyed a 6-0 win over Garstang (photo: Fylde HC)

As the rain continued to pour, Bowdon’s persistence eventually paid off. On 34 minutes, they converted from a penalty corner to take the lead, before quickly doubling their advantage shortly after.

Fylde refused to let their heads drop. Their attacking intent was rewarded when Newman-Kirk found the bottom of the goal from a penalty corner.

Despite Fylde’s relentless push for an equaliser, Bowdon’s defence stood firm to secure the three points on the opening day. Fylde will take plenty of positives into next week’s clash away at Alderley Edge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second team were also on the receiving end of narrow defeat, losing 3-2 at home to Formby.

After going behind, Jess Anderson equalised from a short corner and then they went ahead when Chelsea Atkinson fired home from another short corner. However, the visitors responded in the second half to claim the victory.

The third team enjoyed a rampant 6-0 win over Garstang seconds. Issy Gut hit a superb hat-trick and there was one each for Abi Wensley, Sophia Melling and Natalie Smith.

The fourths suffered an 8-0 defeat at the hands of Leyland & Chorley’s first team, but the fifths got the better of Clitheroe & Blackburn, winning 2-1 with goals from Sophia Taylor and Jasmine Stirrup doubled.

Fylde Development team lost 3-1 at Lancaster University 2. Eleanor Bullough was on target.