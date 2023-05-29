Fylde cricket: Third straight win for Fleetwood and national knockout success for St Annes

Professional Tiaan van Vuuren's best Fleetwood return yet of 6-45 from 14.3 overs helped dismiss visitors Fulwood and Broughton for 164 and set up a six-wicket win. The Preston side chose to bat and captain Ben Parkinson hit 10 fours in his 65 but his side were all out with three deliveries remaining.

Charlie Clark then came in at 54-3 to wrap up a win which lifts Fleetwood into fifth place with an unbeaten 75 from 96 balls (10 fours). Clark put on 100 for the fourth wicket with wicketkeeper Harry McAleer (30), and victory was sealed at 168-4 with eight overs remaining.

Blackpool saw their total of 212-3 overhauled at Stanley Park, where Chorley won by four wickets. After Blackpool chose to bat, Kasim Munir put on 74 for the first wicket with Ali Munir and 117 for the second with Shivam Chaudhary. Kasim retired unbeaten on 70 (eight fours) and professional Chaudhary was top scorer with 72 from 63 balls (eight boundaries).

Tom Higson scored 135 for St Annes in the ECB National Club Championship win over Fulwood and Broughton

Four solid stands at the top of the Chorley order were key to a victory sealed with five balls remaining at 213-6. Roshen Silva top-scored with 54 before being fourth out at 167.

Opener Alfie Dobson made 43 and Josh Boyne's 3-49 from could not deny a victory which leaves Chorley third, behind new leaders Longridge and Kendal.

Blackpool slip to seventh and St Annes are ninth after collapsing to a 60-run home defeat by Garstang.

The visitors chose to bat and were all out for 225 with four deliveries remaining after opener Michael Walling scored 89 (eight boundaries). He put on 56 for the first wicket with Joseph Pearson (31), then shared 71 for the fourth with Ashton Charles, who went on to make 49 from 57 balls as St Annes professional Yohan De Silva claimed 4-66 from his 13.4 overs.

St Annes then lost all their top three with the total on 34 and wickets soon tumbled again as 53-3 became 55-7. Wicketkeeper James Bradley restored respectability with a top score of 37 before being last man out at 165 with nearly 10 overs remaining. Waris Khan and Danny Gilbert both took three wickets from their eight overs.

St Annes continued to fly the Fylde coast flag in the ECB National Club Championship in style as Tom Higson dominated Sunday’s nine-wicket home win away to league rivals Fulwood and Broughton.

The hosts chose to bat and recovered from 24-3 to post 233-8 from their 40 overs, thanks largely to a fourth-wicket stand of 144 between Simon Kerrigan, who struck 81 from 84 balls (12 fours) and Hareen Buddila, who hit 10 fours in his 61.

Former Lancashire all-rounder Kerrigan fell to Higson, whose fireworks were only just beginning with his 4-51 from seven overs.

Higson then fired 135 from 85 balls, including 19 fours and five sixes, in an opening stand of 200 with De Silva.