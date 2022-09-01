Fylde cricket preview: St Annes captain Nathan Armstrong proud of progress

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chorley are the visitors for tomorrow's final home game of a campaign which has seen the Vernon Road club competing at the right end of the table following a relegation battle last year.

Armstrong told The Gazette: “We had some targets at the start of the year and have hit all of them.

Nathan Armstrong's St Annes have enjoyed an encouraging season

“Monday's derby was disappointing (a 54-run home loss to Blackpool). We had a chance of second if we'd won but a win on Saturday would effectively seal fourth.”

First place is destined for Garstang, who will host St Annes next weekend, and Armstrong added: “They are worthy champions. They have 11 good players and an incredible pro (Punit Bisht), who has scored a lot of runs over a number of seasons.”

St Annes have top talent of their own. “Our opening bowler Harry McAleer is the obvious one,” said the skipper. “He can't play every week because of his Lancashire commitments – he has been playing for the seconds – and he continues to grow.

“And our wicketkeeper James Bradley is up at the top of the charts for victims in his first full season.”

Armstrong, who missed the early months of the season through injury and will have surgery over the winter, concluded: “We're definitely moving in the right direction and have a lot to build on.”

Fleetwood have another opportunity to clinch the Palace Shield title at home to Torrisholme, while Great Eccleston can replace Eccleston in the second promotion spot by beating them. Lytham v Colwyn Bay is a clash of the Liverpool Competition First Division’s top two.

TOMORROW'S CRICKET

Northern Premier League (12.30): St Annes v Chorley, Vernon Carus v Blackpool

Liverpool Competition First Division (12.0): Lytham v Colwyn Bay

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Divison (1.0): Fleetwood v Torrisholme, Great Eccleston v Eccleston, Euxton v Thornton Cleveleys, Preston v Kirkham and Wesham

Division 1A (1.0): Fylde v Standish

Division 1B (1.0): Blackpool 2 v Great Eccleston 2, Thornton Clevleys 2 v Fleetwood 2