Fylde coast hockey review: Fylde men remain unbeaten but Lytham St Annes Ladies are edged out by leaders

Fylde Men remain undefeated in West division three after a convincing 6-2 home win over Winnington Park.

Fylde soon took control at Mill Farm, passed well and scored twice in the first 10 minutes via a Josh Payne penalty corner and Josh Boyne’s strike.

They extended the lead in the 25th minute, when Jamie Oakes reacted quickest to a loose ball.

The second half did not go as planned for Fylde as the Cheshire visitors struck early from a penalty corner.

Oliver Santamera thought he had got his first goal of the season but a Winnington defender got the final touch. The own goal made it 4-1.

Within 60 seconds Winnington cut through the middle to reduce the deficit again but two goals in two minutes by Oakes sealed his hat-trick, the man of the match award and the points.

Fylde continue to share top spot with Timperley 2, both teams now having an identical goal difference as well as the same points total.

Fylde Ladies faced Doncaster for the second time in a month in Conference North and this Mill Farm rematch ended 2-2.

The hosts took an early lead when captain Sophia Crawshay entered the circle on the right and slotted coolly into the bottom left corner.

They doubled their lead on the counter-attack as Kirsten Abbott hit a sweet backhand into the bottom right corner, though Doncaster made it 2-1 at half-time.

Both sides had many chances and short corners in the second half, Fylde’s Ana Pueche Navarro tipping a drag-flick round the post.

After Doncaster equalised at the start of the final quarter, Fylde had plenty of pressure but could not score a winner. Bo Madden was player of the match.

Coach Tom Little said: “The girls implemented the game-plan superbly and managed to capitalise on our early chances with some excellent finishing.”

Fylde 3 visited second-placed Carlisle in West three north and a young side (five under-16s) with no substitutes earned a 2-2 draw.

Carlisle led 2-0 at half-time but Fylde replied through Laura Girvan after Emma Savidge opened up the defence. With minutes remaining, Gemma Eastham broke through and crossed for Girvan to equalise and cap a magnificent Fylde performance.

Fylde 4 played some fine hockey away to Lancaster Nomads 2 but lost their Lancashire Central division one match 3-1.

Olivia Merrick scored and keeper Izzy Slater was outstanding as Charlotte Thomson, Beth Risdale, Arianna Milligan and Katie Thompson all impressed on debut.

Fylde 5 defeated bottom club Leyland and Chorley 3 8-0 in division two as Sophie Greener scored a hat-trick and player of the match Lucy Bridges netted two, both players on their debut.

Charlotte Fuller scored the other and keeper Anya Jackson enjoyed an outfield role in the second half.

Fylde Men’s 2 extended their winning run to three games with a 4-2 success away to St Helens’ first team in North West two north.

They took control with two goals late in the first half, Alex Horrocks and Chris Walker finishing well-worked routines, though St Helens pulled one back on the stroke of half-time. Fylde had to endure a lengthy period of pressure after the break but held firm, with Danny Taylor making impressive saves.

They extended their lead when Horrocks again finished well from a short corner, flicking into the corner of the net.

Again St Helens reduced the deficit to a single goal but another impressive Horrocks strike from a short corner completed his hat-trick and the win.

Fylde 3 lost 3-1 at home to Didsbury Northern 6 in the battle of the bottom two in North West three north.

Jake Merrick and man of the match Duke Jones attacked creatively but it was Didsbury who broke the deadlock before half-time.

Richard Clarke was outstanding at right-back but could not prevent Didsbury scoring twice more.

Duke Jones went close for Fylde before Jay Mayne won a penalty stroke which he calmly converted.

Lytham St Annes Ladies always faced a tough task to return to winning ways away to North One leaders Harrogate but they put up a fight only to lose 2-0.

The hosts did have more chances but Lytham kept them at bay and looked dangerous on the counter-attack. Player of the match Emily Peacock made some exceptional saves as the first half ended goalless.

LSA took the game to Harrogate in the second half, winning several short corners, but the hosts remained strong in attack and scored twice to seal victory. Even so, LSA played with great spirit and can take lots of positives from the game.

Lytham St Annes Men were beaten 7-0 away to Brooklands 3 in this top v bottom clash in West two.

LSA had only 10 players available and Peter Burn stepped up from the Second XI.

Brooklands’ press made it very difficult for Lytham to escape from their own half in the first period, though valiant defending and some great goalkeeping restricted the score to 3-0.

The two youngest players, John Barraclough and Aaron Copeland, linked up well on the left, while Will Dowbiggin had a drag-flick saved.

The league leaders added four more in the second half, though LSA’s cause was not helped by two sin-binnings reducing them to eight for a while.

LSA 2 moved three points clear at the top of North West four north north, with a 6-2 win over third-placed Kirby Lonsdale 2 at AKS.

Matt Cooper had a fantastic game for LSA, who scored three goals in each half.

LSA Ladies 2 maintained their winning momentum as a 3-1 home win over Pendle Forest 2 lifted them to second in the Lancashire Central premier division.

LSA dominated the early stages and were rewarded with a goal by Frankie Beeby.

The bottom club fought hard but Hannah Shore kept them at bay as it remained 1-0 at half-time.

Lytham soon doubled their lead after the restart as Harley Greene scored from a short corner.

Lara Pilling was in great form down the left, and although Pendle pulled one back, a brilliant reverse shot by Ella Martin restored the two-goal cushion.

Pilling shared the player of the match award with Vicky Rees in a fine team performance.

LSA 3’s 5-0 defeat to Clitheroe and Blackburn 3 in division two at least improved on the 9-0 scoreline against their fourth team.

Lucie McNally and Frankie Thomas made some strong runs for LSA, while player of the match Minnie Robertson’s workrate in the middle was amazing.