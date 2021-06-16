Fylde coast golf round-up: County crown for Fleetwood Juniors

In a championship reduced from 36 holes to 18 because of bad weather at Dunscar GC in Bolton, Fleetwood triumphed with a net score of 138 thanks to rounds of 67 by Jack Drayson and 71 from Connor Owen.

They were well supported by Dylan Williams and Jack Clarre, who both carded a 72.

Knott End Golf Club President Linda Smith and her playing partner Mark Preston with the Moss Trophy, presented by captains John Wright and Felicity Lawson

Mark Bardsley, Lancashire Golf County Secretary, said Fleetwood’s victory was “testament to the strength in depth the club now has at junior level. The investment made in the development of their junior golfers is now starting to pay off.”

Fleetwood will go on to represent Lancashire in the county finals at Woodhall Spa, headquarters of England Golf, in August.

The junior section at Fleetwood has over 50 members, boys and girls, enjoying club golf and competitive events.

Knott End Ladies played in the Ping four-ball-better-ball. The winners were Janet Gorry and Trudy Greenwood with 44 points, while runners-up were Sylvia Wilson and Jean Gates with 40. In third place were Linda Fearn and Elaine Blackburn with 39.

The winning pair and runners-up receive a prize from Ping, while the top 52 pairs qualify for the national Grand Final in September.

Members also played in the annual Moss Trophy Competition.

Club President Linda Smith and her playing partner Mark Preston ran out winners with a combined score of 47+48=95-25=70.

This left them one ahead of runners-up Stephen and Elaine Blackburn (51+50=101-30=71).Third were Michael Emmington and Jayne Emmington (52+55=107-35.5=71.5).

The ladies’ four-ball-batter-ball at Fairhaven Golf Club was won by Wendy Lake and Pat Evans with 46 points. Carol Lavin and Sarah Fleming were runners-up (45), with Ann Bodis and Cecilia Massey third (43). Nickola Walker won the ladies’ nine-hole stableford with 23 points.

Overall winner of the men’s Watson prize was James Wisniewski with a round of 71 and other results were:

Division One: 1. Malcolm Hird 71, 2. Anthony Bilsborough 73

Division Two: 1. Neale Daniels 72, 2. Jim McFeat 73

Division Three: 1. Martin Kaye 73, 2. Simon Weston 74.

The mixed invitation greensomes was won by the Bramhall GC pair of John Ashcroft and Sarah Jane Moore with a nett 71.

This week’s top tip from Alastair Taylor, teaching professional at Herons’ Reach Golf Club, is to fix the club face first....

With so many golfers able to video their swing, they are often bothered when the movements in their backswing and downswing look different.

All too often, these movements are caused by the club face being either too open or closed during the swing, which means the body compensates to try to get the ball to its target.

Here are two reference points to make use of next time you practise. They will give you more control of the club face and you will notice how other parts of your swing settle down without you trying to change them. The two positions are when the hands are waist high either side of the swing.

You are looking for the leading edge of the club face, which is the front of the sole, to be at the same angle as your spine. Very often the toe of the club is straight up to the sky, which means the club face is too open and too many movements are needed to compensate.

Hit some shots by simply swinging at this length to get the feel, then gradually build more length into the swing.

This will give you better control on the club and will guarantee better shots.

To contact Ali at Herons’ Reach email [email protected] or for more free tips check out his YouTube channel AliTaylorGolf.