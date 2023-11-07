Fylde coast drivers weather tough conditions as winter season gets underway
The Bolton-le-Moors Car Club Salford Van Hire Neil Howard Stages saw periods of torrential rain leaving standing water on some sections of the track.
With grip at a premium as a consequence, it resulted in lots of spins which provided entertainment for spectators – if not the crews.
Paul Murro and Callum Cross mastered the conditions and maintained a top 10 place throughout the day, eventually finishing sixth in their White Feather Homes Ford Focus R5.
That was enough to secure the Hambleton duo the awards for finishing third in Class A, meaning it was a good day for the Over Wyre crew.
The Myerscough College motorsport department fielded a Nissan Micra, entrusted to the safe hands of Bart Lang and Phil Boyle, while students were tasked with servicing the car during the day.
Despite a minor brake issue, they finished a credible fourth in Class F for cars up to 1400cc.
St Annes’ Steven Farman and his Blackpool co-driver, Jonathan Cragg, had never competed before, so a sixth-placed finish in a Subaru Impreza was no mean feat.
Victory on the day went to Mark Kelly and Richard Scarbrough, whose Skoda Fabia R5 finished more than a minute clear of the competition.
Stephen Simpson and Chris Williams claimed the runners-up position after bringing home their Ford Fiesta Rally2 just two seconds ahead of the similar car of Michael Igoe and Will Atkins.