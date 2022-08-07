Fylde coast cricket round-up: Northern League losses but Fleetwood and Lytham win again

The defending champions were beaten by four wickets in a low-scoring match at Chorley.

After being asked to bat first at Windsor Park, Blackpool were rolled over for 113.

They lost Tomas King (0), Kasim Munir (2) and Josh Boyne (15) in being reduced to 24-3.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool's Dylan Henshall made 36 on Saturday

Naushad Shaikh and Dylan Henshall rebuilt, adding 41 before the professional departed for 18.

Blackpool had then reached 82-4 before the last six wickets fell for only 31 runs.

Jake Muncaster (9) was first to go, followed by Ben Howarth (1), before Henshall’s stay ended when he fell for 36.

Matt Grindley (4), Paul Danson (3) and Jamie Thomson (0) were the last men out, leaving Alex Ryder 11 not out.

Edwin Moulton claimed 4-16 for Chorley, whose reply of two halves saw them reach 117-6.

Will Moulton (2) was the man out as Chorley reached 48-1 before slumping to 59-6.

Andrew Holdsworth (30) was the second man out, followed by Roshen Silva (7), Alfie Dobson (4), Harry Barclay (3) and Alex Howarth (1).

Though Grindley took 4-22, he was unable to prevent Edwin Moulton (30 not out) and Joseph Tiffin (27 not out) from adding an unbroken 58 to give Chorley victory.

Defeat, coupled with Fulwood and Broughton’s win against Longridge, sees Blackpool third in the table.

While they have a game in hand on leaders Garstang, they are 46 points adrift of the pacesetters with only seven matches remaining.

There was also disappointment for St Annes as they went down by four wickets at Netherfield.

St Annes had elected to bat first and were all out for 196 from the final ball of their 50-over allocation.

It was an innings of collective contributions as four batters surpassed 30 but were unable to make a more comprehensive score.

Harry Birkman and Yohan De Silva both made 35, Lukman Vahaluwala adding 33 and Nathan Bolus 32, while Nathan Bend chipped in with 26.

Tom Higson (12) was the only other batter in double figures as St Annes rallied from 90-4 despite Daniel Bernet claiming 4-23.

The Netherfield response saw them reach 197-6 with one over remaining of their innings.

Birkman had dismissed Ben Barrow (1) and Bradley Earl (3), while Vahaluwala removed Finlay Richardson (15) to leave the hosts 37-3.

That saw Josh Dixon joined by Thomas Kabar as they had a pivotal stand of 137.

Kabar eventually fell for 63 to Vahaluwala, who also saw off Oli Wileman (0) after Birkman dismissed Bernet (3).

Earl continued, however, finishing 100 not out despite Birkman taking 3-42 and Vahaluwala 3-44.

St Annes do stay fourth in the table as they have a 14-point buffer to Chorley.

In the Liverpool Competition, Lytham are 15 points clear in division one after seeing off Northop Hall in emphatic fashion.

The league leaders won by 135 runs at Smithy Lane, where batters and bowlers combined for victory.

Batting first, Lytham declared on 240-4 from only 51 overs after Myles Child and Richard Staines put on 141 for the first wicket.

Child was out for 50 but Staines carried on, hitting 17 boundaries before he fell for 114.

That allowed Akash Vashist (20), skipper Matt Taaffe (29 not out) and Matthew McGreehin (20 not out) to play briskly at the end of the innings.

In reply, Northop Hall were all out for 105 as Vashist dominated with the ball.

After Toby Lester (2-25) took the opening two wickets to fall, Vashist finished with 7-44 from 20 overs which included the wicket of Northop Hall’s top scorer, Jamie Hodgson (34).

The other wicket was claimed by Tom Jefferson as he took 1-16 in half-a-dozen overs.

Fleetwood CC’s seemingly serene passage to the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division title continued with another win on Saturday.

They enjoyed a 110-run defeat of Euxton in a game their top three dominated after choosing to bat first.

Atiq Uz-Zaman and Harry McAleer put on 137 for the first wicket before the former fell for 72.

McAleer’s stay ended when he was out for 83, while skipper Adam Sharrocks contributed 50.

Declan Clerkin (13) was the only other batter in double figures as the rest fell cheaply in the search for quick runs.

It meant, however, Fleetwood finished on 255-8 before limiting their opponents to 145-9.

Euxton had fallen to 69-5 with Jack Wilkinson taking three wickets on his way to figures of 4-42.

Jeremy Davies also took 2-36 but Fleetwood were unable to take full points as Ulrich Van Duyker finished 55 not out, having added 36 for the ninth wicket with Tom Carter (24).

Nevertheless, they are 35 points ahead of Great Eccleston with six games left after they saw off Barrow by 32 runs.

Great Eccleston batted first in Cumbria and were all out for 107, Joe Davies having made 54 as Gary Collins took 4-22.

The hosts were then skittled for 75 with Mohamed Nadeem (3-16), Jim Procter (3-24) and and Phil Booth (3-28) among the wickets.

Kirkham and Wesham were all out for 64 against Thornton Cleveleys, for whom Daniel Howard took 5-16.

Thornton Cleveleys then replied with 67-4, Tom Parkinson claiming all the wickets to finish with 4-7.

In Division 1A, Fylde reached 112-9 against Tarleton, who responded with 114-4.

As for division two, Wrea Green bowled out Gregson Lane for 71 before making 72-2 in reply.