Fylde coast cricket round-up: Fleetwood bowlers set up Euxton victory

Fleetwood CC continued their fine start to the Northern Premier Cricket League campaign by making it three wins from three on Bank Holiday Monday.
By Gavin Browne
Published 7th May 2024, 12:30 BST
They made it a hat-trick of maximum-point victories to start 2024 as their bowlers set up an emphatic six-wicket defeat of Euxton.

Kian Farnworth and Declan Clerkin had struck early as Euxton reached 24-3 – but the last seven wickets fell for only five runs as they were 29 all out.

Aneeq Hassan (13) was the only batter to score more than three as Clerkin took 5-12, Matt Siddall 4-7 and Farnworth 1-4.

Declan Clerkin starred with the ball for FleetwoodDeclan Clerkin starred with the ball for Fleetwood
Fleetwood fell to 14-4 in reply before eventually finishing on 32-4, Clerkin 14 not out, while James Bone took 4-20.

St Annes suffered a second defeat of the holiday weekend as they lost by 64 runs against Chorley.

The visitors to Vernon Road batted first and made 244-9, the foundation of which was a 116-run, third-wicket stand between Marques Ackerman and Harry Barclay.

Ackerman made 60 from only 62 balls, hitting five fours and two sixes, but it was Barclay who headlined the innings.

Fourteen boundaries and two maximums meant he made 107 as Chorley set a stiff target for St Annes.

Their reply ended inside 43 overs as they reached 180-9, with Ben Fitzjohn failing to bat.

Yohan De Silva (52) and skipper Nathan Bolus (65) put on 93 for the second wicket, both falling to Matt Dawson who took 5-33.

Elsewhere, Blackpool were again left frustrated as they endured back-to-back abandonments.

They had reached 102-2 after 26 overs at Netherfield, with Andrew Needham 47 not out, when play ended for the day.

