Fylde coast cricket round-up: Blackpool's comfortable win while Fylde coast pair lead the Palace Shield

The defending champions claimed maximum points thanks to a 96-run victory at Lune Road.

Having been asked to bat first in the battle of last season’s top two, Blackpool were all out for 168 with one ball remaining of their 50 overs.

Opener Josh Boyne was their top scorer, reaching 55 before falling victim to Ben Simm.

Matt Grindley picked up four wickets in Blackpool's league victory

The former Lancaster skipper also accounted for Arran Lewin (26), Ben Howarth (23) and Matt Grindley (15) on his way to figures of 4-40.

It was Lancaster bowler Liam Moffat who had done the early damage, dismissing Tomas King (11), Dylan Henshall (6), Richard Gleeson (13) and Jake Muncaster (3) as he ended with 4-39.

Alex Ryder (1) and Jamie Thomson (0) both fell cheaply to Irfan Khan, who claimed 2-32.

However, Blackpool’s total proved far too great a target for Lancaster once Gleeson and Grindley got to work with the ball.

They shared all 10 wickets to fall as Lancaster were hustled out for 72 in only 19 overs.

Gleeson took charge early on, dismissing five of the top six as he claimed 6-32 from nine overs.

At the other end, Grindley picked up 4-23 in 10 overs to give Blackpool maximum points and see them five behind the leaders, Longridge.

St Annes sit fifth after they were on the wrong end of a draw at Fulwood and Broughton.

The hosts elected to bat first at Highfield, where they completed their 50 overs on 229-6.

Having dismissed Ben Parkinson (3) early on, St Annes saw their opponents rally with Matthew Rosbottom (56), Sonal Dinusha (58) and Zach Procter (54 not out) all hitting half-centuries.

Mike Sambell added 31 as Lukman Vahaluwala claimed 2-32, Tom Bradley 2-38, Nathan Bolus 1-41 and Mitch Bolus 1-43.

St Annes’ reply saw them conclude their 50 overs on 170-8.

Despite losing Tom Higson (20), they had reached 57-1 before losing two quick wickets as Luke Jardine (16) was quickly followed by Nathan Bolus (0).

After slipping to 62-3, St Annes recovered to 95-3 but they again surrendered cheap wickets in collapsing to 119-7.

Andy Drake (10) was first to go, followed by Yohan De Silva (39), Vahaluwala (3) and Nathan Bend (11).

As with their draw against Longridge a week earlier, it was Tom Bradley and James Bradley who came to St Annes’ rescue.

They added 47 before James Bradley (23) was dismissed, but Tom Bradley finished 37 not out to ensure St Annes picked up two points for their efforts.

There is also a Fylde coast one-two at the top of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division after wins for Fleetwood and Thornton Cleveleys.

Fleetwood took over at the top after a fourth win from as many games, beating Barrow by six wickets.

Barrow had won the toss and chosen to bat first – but were left to rue that decision after being shot out for 84.

They had recovered from 20-3 to reach 62-3, only to lose their last seven wickets for 22 runs.

It was the Fleetwood pair of Jack Wilkinson and Zac Corcoran who led their attack, taking 6-20 and 4-29 respectively.

Greg Reynolds (27) top-scored for a Barrow team who then saw Fleetwood take victory by replying with 86-4.

Although they lost Charlie Clark (6), Atiq-Uz-Zaman (22) and Harry McAleer (9) in reaching 43-3, Fleetwood saw Declan Clerkin (31) and Jeremy Davies (16 not out) guide them towards their target.

Fleetwood took top spot after former leaders Morecambe lost by six wickets to Thornton Cleveleys, who moved into second place as a result.

Morecambe had batted first on home soil, only to be dismissed for 79.

The Thornton attack took wickets at regular intervals with Anthony Ellison collecting 4-26 and Greg Tirrell 4-25.

Daniel Howard (1-5) and Jeremy Newman (1-0) picked up the remaining wickets before Thornton replied with 82-4.

Despite losing Jake Apperley (0), Jon Eade (15), Jake Holmes (11) and Howard (0), Joshua Sackfield (34) and Ryan Adderley (14) were unbeaten at the close.

Great Eccleston also won, seeing off Preston by 105 runs.

Despite being dismissed for 171, they skittled their hosts for 66 in reply.

Kirkham and Wesham could not complete a clean sweep, however, losing by 103 runs to Eccleston.

Antony Wilson took 5-33 in Eccleston’s 211 all out but K&W were dismissed for 108 in reply.

Liam Castellas was 57 not out but Eccleston’s Reece Thomas was the star, taking 9-31.

In division 1A, Will Smith’s 122 not out helped Fylde to 229-1 against Hoghton, who fell 16 runs short on 213-9.

As for division two, Wrea Green skittled Fulwood and Broughton for 41 after making 179-8, while Norcross edged to 110-9 chasing Gregson Lane’s 109 all out.

In the Liverpool Competition, Lytham CC maintained their 100 per cent start.

Their latest victory came by a margin of 36 runs at Fleetwood Hesketh.

Batting first, Lytham were all out for 157 in the 51st over as the hosts’ opening bowler, Fayaz Ughradar, took 6-59.

That checked a Lytham innings in which their top scorer was opener Tom Jefferson (35).

Nevertheless, it was still too stiff a target for the home team as they were all out for 121.

Jonathon Howard made 34 and Ughradar 31 not out but Jefferson led the way with the ball, claiming 6-34.