Josh Boyne took four wickets in Blackpool's victory over Fleetwood Photo: Daniel Martino

Last season’s title triumph seems a long time ago for Fleetwood CC, whose fight at the foot of the Northern Premier Cricket League continued with Saturday’s six-wicket defeat at Blackpool.

The visitors chose to bat at Stanley Park but were restricted to 107, having been 79-2.

Opener Jeremy Davies (35) provided a positive start but Ali Usman took 5-19 and Josh Boyne 4-36.

Blackpool’s target was revised to 99 from 42 overs but they needed barely 24 to wrap up the win, skipper Ben Howarth making 45.

A stunning innings from Penwortham’s Jonathon Hothersall took the headlines as division two leaders St Annes suffered a third defeat in four matches.

Last Saturday’s visitors to Vernon Road were victorious by 198 runs, a win almost entirely down to their opening batter.

Having elected to bat first, Penwortham completed their 50 overs on 314-7.

Hothersall carried his bat, hitting 25 boundaries and seven maximums in finishing 202 not out from 156 balls.

St Annes’ reply saw them all out for 116, Nathan Walmsley taking 6-25 as only Luke Jardine (38), Nathan Armstrong (13) and Alex Urquhart (10) reached double figures.

Defeat leaves St Annes level on points with second-placed Euxton, who beat Thornton Cleveleys by 25 runs.

TC were dismissed for 169, chasing their opponents’ 194 in which Hakeem Perryman led the way with 66 as Josh Sackfield claimed 6-41.

Josh Borrell made 66 in reply but nobody else reached 20 as Josh Tulley finished with 8-41.

Great Eccleston were beaten by six wickets when they visited Carlisle.

Mohammed Fazil (70) top-scored as Great Ecc batted first and made 172-9 from a reduced 46 overs.

Carlisle replied with 173-4, having been 1-2, as skipper Tom Benn made an undefeated 85.

Kirkham and Wesham are 18 points from safety in the Palace Shield Premier Division after last weekend’s 86-run loss to Chorley.

Their visitors batted first at the Woodlands and posted 254-7, Tahir Iqbal leading the way with 107 from 93 balls; an innings featuring 11 fours and seven sixes.

He added 80 for the sixth wicket with Cameron Smith, who finished 42 not out, before K&W were all out for 168 with seven overs remaining.

Sean Bovington and Justin Banks both made 39 as Iqbal followed up his century with 5-37.

Third-placed Fylde won at Burneside, where they bowled out their hosts for 146 with Richard Thomas taking 3-25 from 15 overs.

The Fylde reply saw them take victory by reaching 151-2, Ted Bain hitting 90 not out from only 86 balls.

Lytham’s last pair hung on for a draw in their Liverpool and District Cricket Competition First Division match with Highfield.

After choosing to bat first, Highfield declared on 255-7 as all of their top seven made solid contributions.

Harry Moxham top-scored with 70, with the main support coming from Hedley Molyneux (43) and Ryan Hargreaves (37).

Lytham’s reply started promisingly with openers Ed Fiddler and Myles Child putting on 84.

However, wickets began to fall regularly once Fiddler (45) became the first of seven victims for Jamie Darbyshire (7-66).

Child had reached 72 when he was the eighth man out, followed by Charlie Nixon (4) to leave Lytham 187-9.

However, Tom Hessey and last man Anthony Mulligan saw out the last 14 balls as Lytham finished on 188-9.