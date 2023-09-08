Fylde coast cricket preview: Northern League clubs' final day as promotion race hots up
There are only league positions left to play for as Blackpool, Fleetwood and St Annes all look to end the season on a high.
St Annes could end anywhere from eighth to 10th while Fleetwood will finish between sixth and eighth.
Barring a heavy defeat to Eccleston, it’s fifth place for the 40 Over Cup winners Blackpool whose chairman David Cresswell told the Gazette: “We’ve had an up-and-down year to be fair.
“We’ve had a number of injuries and unavailabilities, which haven’t helped from a consistency point of view, but winning the 40 Over Cup is the saving grace.”
Last weekend’s cup final win at Garstang was definitely a day when bat dominated ball.
Garstang had compiled a competitive 248-8 from 40 overs at the Riverside, only for Blackpool to respond with 249-2.
An unbroken stand of 200 between Josh Boyne (110 not out) and professional Shivam Chaudhary (97 not out) gave Blackpool victory with 20 balls in hand.
It continued a fine summer’s work from Chaudhary, who has been a popular addition to the Stanley Park ranks this year.
“The pro has been fantastic,” Cresswell said of the 26-year-old Indian.
“He’s been very consistent, he’s a great lad and has fitted into the team really well - all the lads really like him.”
Elsewhere, the Liverpool Competition and the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield still have two games to play.
Lytham’s late attempt to finish in the top two of the Liverpool Competition First Division continues at third-bottom Caldy, who are level with second-bottom St Helens Town.
It’s the same scenario in the Palace Shield top flight, with Kirkham & Wesham having the same points total with second-bottom Torrisholme going into their game at Thornton Cleveleys.
Division 1B of the Palace Shield sees Blackpool’s second team hoping to take their fight for a top-two spot to the final day.
Fylde cannot be caught at the top but Blackpool sit third in the table, 12 points behind a BAC/EE Preston team whom they defeated last weekend.
A trip to Preston awaits tomorrow but, wherever they finish, Cresswell believes it’s another positive step for the club’s younger players.
He said: “The seconds have done very well this year and it’s a step in the right direction.
“Our under-11s have also had a great year, so that augurs well for the next few years.”
SATURDAY FIXTURES:
Northern Premier Cricket League (12.30pm): Blackpool v Eccleston, Penrith v Fleetwood, St Annes v Netherfield.
Liverpool and District Competition (12pm): Caldy v Lytham.
Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division (1pm): Great Eccleston v Euxton, Thornton Cleveleys v Kirkham & Wesham.
Division 1B (1pm): BAC/EE Preston v Great Eccleston 2, Fleetwood 2 v Thornton Cleveleys 2, Fylde v New Longton, Preston v Blackpool 2.
Division 2 (1pm): Longridge 3 v Norcross, Vernon Carus 2 v St Annes 2.
SUNDAY FIXTURES:
Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Division 1B (1pm): Penwortham v Great Eccleston 2.