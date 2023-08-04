Tomorrow sees them travel to leaders Newton-le-Willows in the Liverpool and District Competition’s First Division.

That comes seven days after a six-wicket defeat against the leaders’ nearest challengers, Spring View.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defeat extended Lytham’s winless run to five matches after draws or rain-affected abandonments in the previous four.

Lytham captain Matt Taaffe Picture: Daniel Martino

It means that, instead of pushing the teams at the top end of the table, Lytham sit fifth and are 35 points behind fourth-placed Liverpool with seven games left.

“It’s been a tough season to be honest,” Taaffe said.

“The weather hasn’t helped and the availability (of players) hasn’t helped either: we’ve had a different side out each week.

“That hasn’t helped us to put in some consistent performances but it’s a good time to turn it around against the team that’s top of the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got nothing to lose and there’s still lots to play for in the league season, which is good because we have to keep as many people interested as possible in the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There isn’t any such thing as a dead rubber: if we put some wins together in August, we can really have a go at it in September.

“There’s a third of the season left and, if we can finish in the top four, that will be a pretty good achievement this year.”

While Lytham’s lack of a consistent selection has hindered them in the short-term, Taaffe did acknowledge a possible benefit in the seasons to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That chopping and changing has given a chance to some of the club’s younger players, who the skipper believes will be better for their senior outings.

He said: “This weekend, there will be three or four from the second team who will get a chance with the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully they can do what they have been doing in the second team but it’s also giving people that awareness of first-team cricket.

“In that sense, it’s only going to keep us in good stead because that will filter down through the age groups and people will benefit from that experience.”

SATURDAY FIXTURES:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Premier Cricket League (12.30pm): Leyland v Fleetwood, St Annes v Blackpool.

Liverpool and District Competition (12pm): Newton-le-Willows v Lytham.

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division (1pm): Great Eccleston v Carnforth, Penwortham v Kirkham & Wesham, Thornton Cleveleys v Morecambe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 1B (1pm): Fleetwood 2 v Penwortham 2, Fylde v Preston 2, Wrea Green v Great Eccleston 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 2 (1pm): Ingol with Freckleton v Norcross, Torrisholme 2 v St Annes 2.

SUNDAY: