News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Fylde coast cricket preview: Big weekend in league and cup

Fleetwood CC and Blackpool CC can​ play a part in deciding the Northern Premier Cricket League’s winners and losers this weekend.
By Gavin Browne
Published 1st Sep 2023, 16:45 BST

The penultimate round of league matches see Fleetwood welcome leaders​ Chorley on Saturday.

The visitors are three points clear of Kendal, who go to bottom club Eccleston, with a further 10-point gap to Garstang who visit Longridge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fleetwood, in sixth, can still overhaul fifth-placed Blackpool in their first year back following promotion from the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield.

Most Popular
Fleetwood CC captain Adam Sharrocks (batting) Picture: Daniel MartinoFleetwood CC captain Adam Sharrocks (batting) Picture: Daniel Martino
Fleetwood CC captain Adam Sharrocks (batting) Picture: Daniel Martino

Skipper Adam Sharrocks believes Fleetwood may have benefited this year from their Northern League knowledge.

He said: “I said last season, we’re a Northern League club, the club was a founding member, so it was a disappointment to drop out of it.

“The full focus was getting back, which we achieved, but in the same breath we know what it’s like in the Northern League.

Hide Ad

“We know what it takes to be successful and how hard it can be if you aren’t ready for it.

Hide Ad

“Maybe our past experience of being in the Northern League has helped us this year.

“I always say they are a young group – apart from myself – and as long as they are willing to improve, which they are doing, we’ve got high hopes for them being a successful team in the future.”

Then, on Sunday, Blackpool head to Garstang for the final of the NPCL’s 40-Over Cup.

Hide Ad

Honours are even from the two league matches with Blackpool winning at the Riverside in May before Garstang won July’s return meeting at Stanley Park.

SATURDAY FIXTURES:

Northern Premier Cricket League (12.30pm): Fleetwood v Chorley, Fulwood and Broughton v St Annes, Leyland v Blackpool.

Hide Ad

Liverpool and District Competition (12pm): Lytham v Old Xaverians.

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division (1pm): Kirkham and Wesham v Carnforth, Preston v Great Eccleston, Vernon Carus v Thornton Cleveleys.

Hide Ad

Division 1B (1pm): Blackpool 2 v BAC/EE Preston, Great Eccleston 2 v Fylde, New Longton v Fleetwood 2, Thornton Cleveleys 2 v Grimsargh.

Division 2 (1pm): Norcross v Gregson Lane, St Annes 2 v Longridge 3.

SUNDAY FIXTURES:

NPCL 40-Over Cup final (1pm): Garstang v Blackpool.

Related topics:BlackpoolFyldeFleetwoodFleetwood CCChorley