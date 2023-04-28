News you can trust since 1873
Fylde coast cricket: Blackpool captain welcomes new professional Shivam Chaudhary

​​Blackpool Cricket Club have welcomed 2023 professional Shivam Chaudhary to Stanley Park and the 25-year-old Indian is set for his Northern Premier League debut at Longridge tomorrow.

By Andy Moore
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Fylde coast cricket review: Blackpool and Fleetwood draw as St Annes lose and Ly...

The off-spinning all-rounder missed Saturday's opening derby draw with Fleetwood, arriving on these shores on Tuesday.

Shivam's compatriot Naushad Shaikh didn't make it to Blackpool until July last year following visa complications and captain Paul Danson is delighted to have avoided another waiting game.

2021 double winners Blackpool face a tough task to defend their Northern Premier League title2021 double winners Blackpool face a tough task to defend their Northern Premier League title
He told The Gazette: “To finish second last season was an amazing achievement after playing half the season without a pro.

“The new pro comes highly recommended but until he gets out there and starts producing, you never know. But he's had a couple of nets and is raring to go.”

It's an early return to former club Longridge for another new Blackpool recruit William Vause. “He has awesome potential,” says Danson.

TOMORROW'S FIXTURES

Blackpool CC professional for 2023 Shivam Chaudhary Picture: UTTAR PRADESH CRICKETBlackpool CC professional for 2023 Shivam Chaudhary Picture: UTTAR PRADESH CRICKET
Blackpool CC professional for 2023 Shivam Chaudhary Picture: UTTAR PRADESH CRICKET

Northern Premier League (12.30): Fleetwood v Garstang, Eccleston v St Annes, Longridge v Blackpool

Liverpool Competition First Division (12.0): Lytham v Ainsdale

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division (1.0): Kirkham & Wesham v Morecambe, Euxton v Thornton Cleveleys, Penwortham v Great Eccleston

Division 1B (1.0): Blackpool 2 v Fylde, Great Eccleston 2 v Fleetwood 2, Thornton Cleveleys 2 v Penwortham 2, Wrea Green v Preston 2.

Division 2 (1.0): Norcross v Charnock St James, St Annes 2 v Gregson Lane.

SUNDAY

ECB National Club Championship (1.0): Blackpool v Lytham, St Annes v Workington

