Fylde coast cricket: Blackpool captain welcomes new professional Shivam Chaudhary
Blackpool Cricket Club have welcomed 2023 professional Shivam Chaudhary to Stanley Park and the 25-year-old Indian is set for his Northern Premier League debut at Longridge tomorrow.
The off-spinning all-rounder missed Saturday's opening derby draw with Fleetwood, arriving on these shores on Tuesday.
Shivam's compatriot Naushad Shaikh didn't make it to Blackpool until July last year following visa complications and captain Paul Danson is delighted to have avoided another waiting game.
He told The Gazette: “To finish second last season was an amazing achievement after playing half the season without a pro.
“The new pro comes highly recommended but until he gets out there and starts producing, you never know. But he's had a couple of nets and is raring to go.”
It's an early return to former club Longridge for another new Blackpool recruit William Vause. “He has awesome potential,” says Danson.
TOMORROW'S FIXTURES
Northern Premier League (12.30): Fleetwood v Garstang, Eccleston v St Annes, Longridge v Blackpool
Liverpool Competition First Division (12.0): Lytham v Ainsdale
Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division (1.0): Kirkham & Wesham v Morecambe, Euxton v Thornton Cleveleys, Penwortham v Great Eccleston
Division 1B (1.0): Blackpool 2 v Fylde, Great Eccleston 2 v Fleetwood 2, Thornton Cleveleys 2 v Penwortham 2, Wrea Green v Preston 2.
Division 2 (1.0): Norcross v Charnock St James, St Annes 2 v Gregson Lane.
SUNDAY
ECB National Club Championship (1.0): Blackpool v Lytham, St Annes v Workington