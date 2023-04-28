Fylde coast cricket: Blackpool captain welcomes new professional Shivam Chaudhary

The off-spinning all-rounder missed Saturday's opening derby draw with Fleetwood, arriving on these shores on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shivam's compatriot Naushad Shaikh didn't make it to Blackpool until July last year following visa complications and captain Paul Danson is delighted to have avoided another waiting game.

2021 double winners Blackpool face a tough task to defend their Northern Premier League title

He told The Gazette: “To finish second last season was an amazing achievement after playing half the season without a pro.

“The new pro comes highly recommended but until he gets out there and starts producing, you never know. But he's had a couple of nets and is raring to go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's an early return to former club Longridge for another new Blackpool recruit William Vause. “He has awesome potential,” says Danson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

TOMORROW'S FIXTURES

Blackpool CC professional for 2023 Shivam Chaudhary Picture: UTTAR PRADESH CRICKET

Northern Premier League (12.30): Fleetwood v Garstang, Eccleston v St Annes, Longridge v Blackpool

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool Competition First Division (12.0): Lytham v Ainsdale

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division (1.0): Kirkham & Wesham v Morecambe, Euxton v Thornton Cleveleys, Penwortham v Great Eccleston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 1B (1.0): Blackpool 2 v Fylde, Great Eccleston 2 v Fleetwood 2, Thornton Cleveleys 2 v Penwortham 2, Wrea Green v Preston 2.

Division 2 (1.0): Norcross v Charnock St James, St Annes 2 v Gregson Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SUNDAY