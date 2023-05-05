Indian professional Shivam Chaudhary eased Blackpool to victory with a run-a-ball 63 in the nine-wicket derby win over Lytham in the ECB Club Championship last weekend, a day after William Vause took three wickets against former club Longridge in a seven-run defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danson told The Gazette: “We were always going to sign William if we got a chance. He has awesome potential. He's a big strapping lad, who is on Lancashire's radar and bowls quick.

Steven Croft made his 200th first-class appearance for Lancashire against Nottinghamshire

“The pro has fitted in really well and batted well against Lytham.”

Blackpool-born Steven Croft is making his 200th first-class appearance for Lancashire in the current County Championship fixture at Nottinghamshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 38-year-old made his first-class debut in 2005 and is the first Red Rose player to reach the 200 milestone since current head coach Glenn Chapple in 2007.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Notts reached 195-5 on day one, replying to Lancashire’s first-innings total of 214 (Josh Bohannon 68).

TOMORROW

Northern Premier League (12.30): Blackpool v Kendal, Fleetwood v Longridge, St Annes v Penrith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool Competition First Division (12.0): Spring View v Lytham

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division (1.0): Kirkham and Wesham v Lancaster, Mawdesley v Thornton Cleveleys, Torrisholme v Great Eccleston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 1B (1.0): Fylde v Fleetwood 2, Great Eccleston 2 v New Longton, Thornton Cleveleys 2 v Wrea Green

Division 2 (1.0): Norcross v Penwortham 3, Whittingham & Goosnargh v St Annes 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

SUNDAY