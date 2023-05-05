Fylde coast cricket: 'Awesome' Vause and a milestone for Croft
Blackpool Cricket Club seek their first victory of the Northern Premier League season against Kendal tomorrow and captain Paul Danson has been impressed by their new arrivals.
Indian professional Shivam Chaudhary eased Blackpool to victory with a run-a-ball 63 in the nine-wicket derby win over Lytham in the ECB Club Championship last weekend, a day after William Vause took three wickets against former club Longridge in a seven-run defeat.
Danson told The Gazette: “We were always going to sign William if we got a chance. He has awesome potential. He's a big strapping lad, who is on Lancashire's radar and bowls quick.
“The pro has fitted in really well and batted well against Lytham.”
Blackpool-born Steven Croft is making his 200th first-class appearance for Lancashire in the current County Championship fixture at Nottinghamshire.
The 38-year-old made his first-class debut in 2005 and is the first Red Rose player to reach the 200 milestone since current head coach Glenn Chapple in 2007.
Notts reached 195-5 on day one, replying to Lancashire’s first-innings total of 214 (Josh Bohannon 68).
TOMORROW
Northern Premier League (12.30): Blackpool v Kendal, Fleetwood v Longridge, St Annes v Penrith.
Liverpool Competition First Division (12.0): Spring View v Lytham
Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division (1.0): Kirkham and Wesham v Lancaster, Mawdesley v Thornton Cleveleys, Torrisholme v Great Eccleston
Division 1B (1.0): Fylde v Fleetwood 2, Great Eccleston 2 v New Longton, Thornton Cleveleys 2 v Wrea Green
Division 2 (1.0): Norcross v Penwortham 3, Whittingham & Goosnargh v St Annes 2
SUNDAY
Women's T20 (1.0): Burnley v Blackpool