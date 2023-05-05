News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
2 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
14 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
14 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
17 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
19 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93

Fylde coast cricket: 'Awesome' Vause and a milestone for Croft

​​Blackpool Cricket Club seek their first victory of the Northern Premier League season against Kendal tomorrow and captain Paul Danson has been impressed by their new arrivals.

By Andy Moore
Published 5th May 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Read More
First win of season for St Annes

Indian professional Shivam Chaudhary eased Blackpool to victory with a run-a-ball 63 in the nine-wicket derby win over Lytham in the ECB Club Championship last weekend, a day after William Vause took three wickets against former club Longridge in a seven-run defeat.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Danson told The Gazette: “We were always going to sign William if we got a chance. He has awesome potential. He's a big strapping lad, who is on Lancashire's radar and bowls quick.

Steven Croft made his 200th first-class appearance for Lancashire against NottinghamshireSteven Croft made his 200th first-class appearance for Lancashire against Nottinghamshire
Steven Croft made his 200th first-class appearance for Lancashire against Nottinghamshire
Most Popular

“The pro has fitted in really well and batted well against Lytham.”

Blackpool-born Steven Croft is making his 200th first-class appearance for Lancashire in the current County Championship fixture at Nottinghamshire.

Hide Ad

The 38-year-old made his first-class debut in 2005 and is the first Red Rose player to reach the 200 milestone since current head coach Glenn Chapple in 2007.

Hide Ad

Notts reached 195-5 on day one, replying to Lancashire’s first-innings total of 214 (Josh Bohannon 68).

TOMORROW

Northern Premier League (12.30): Blackpool v Kendal, Fleetwood v Longridge, St Annes v Penrith.

Hide Ad

Liverpool Competition First Division (12.0): Spring View v Lytham

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division (1.0): Kirkham and Wesham v Lancaster, Mawdesley v Thornton Cleveleys, Torrisholme v Great Eccleston

Hide Ad

Division 1B (1.0): Fylde v Fleetwood 2, Great Eccleston 2 v New Longton, Thornton Cleveleys 2 v Wrea Green

Division 2 (1.0): Norcross v Penwortham 3, Whittingham & Goosnargh v St Annes 2

Hide Ad

SUNDAY

Women's T20 (1.0): Burnley v Blackpool

Related topics:FyldeBlackpool