Fylde boss aims to be at races for Blaydon visit

Fylde RFC aim to stage a show for their supporters when Blaydon visit the Woodlands on Saturday and make amends for the 38-0 mauling by Sedgley Park in their last home fixture.

Fylde have already bounced back by winning an 80-point try-fest at Bournville on Saturday, though that victory came with a large dose of frustration after the Birmingham side chipped away at their 47-0 half-time lead by scoring 33 points themselves.

Now looking ahead to back-to-back home games in National Two North, joint-head coach Alex Loney told The Express: "We've always looked to put on a show at home throughout the season.

"We are still in positive equity with the supporters (having won all nine previous home games) but we do owe them one for Sedgley Park.

"We wanted a reaction to that defeat, starting last week and going into this week and beyond.

"We wanted to put a marker down by getting a win at Bournville, which we did, and it's exciting that after a five-point win we're still striving for more and wanting to improve."

Fylde followers will recall very few games like last weekend's, which was the ultimate game of two halves even if Loney insists the result was not in doubt.

He added: "We were probably always too far in front to be worried but it was frustrating after such a dominant first half.

"We started well, looked really threatening and energetic and we scored some good tries.

The elements were with us in the first half but we were scoring more from line-breaks than field position.

"The message at half-time was to avoid complacency but fair play to Bournville, who showed guts and determination to come back.

"It would have been easy for them not to bother in the second half but credit to them - they moved the ball much better and forced pressure."

Fourth-placed Fylde could welcome back David Fairbrother, who missed the Bournville game with injury, and are hopeful that Ben Gregory will be available, after the hooker went off last weekend with a tight hamstring.

Loney provided a fitness update: "Fairy picked up a dead leg against Sedgley and we didn't want to risk him but hopefully he will be available for Saturday.

"We'd managed Ben's workload in the week and we brought him off when we'd built up a fair lead at Bournville. He should be absolutely fine."

However, Joe Bedlow (shoulder) is again doubtful and fellow centre Scott Rawlings completes his three-match ban.