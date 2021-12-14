Fylde and Lytham St Annes hockey teams ends year on losing note

Fylde Men were beaten 5-0 away to a University of Liverpool side who started the weekend bottom of division one.

Fylde were missing regular players, including captain Gareth Sym due to illness, and had to complete the game with 10 men.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fylde Ladies 2 ended the season with a defeat

The result lifts Liverpool off the bottom, above Lytham St Annes and a place below Fylde, who have seven more points.

Fylde Ladies 2 ended the year at Mill Farm with a 2-0 home defat by the Lymm first team in women’s division one.

The hosts started well, with good passing and movement, and Sally Robinson and Lolivia John-Haslam combined well up top.

However, they couldn’t break through and conceded twice to a side who end the year in second place.

Even so, the Fylde team will enter 2022 with heads high.

Fylde 3 lost an exciting game 5-4 away to the South Lakes first team in two north.

Arian Milligan scored twice but the Cumbrians moved within three points of fifth-placed Fylde. Also on target for the visitors were Megan Coar and Layla Wholey.

Fylde 4 also end the year in fifth spot after a 4-1 defeat away to leaders Chorley Phoenix in division four north (central).

The visitors started nervously and conceded early as Chorley dominated the first half.

They added a second by half-time but numerous saves by keeper Felicity Flood-Whittle kept Fylde hopes alive.

Amy Carter showed great promise as Fylde returned with fire in their belly, and Lauren Appleyard launched the attack which resulted in birthday girlGrace Tomlinson’s pass being converted from the top of the D by Patsy Crowther.

The experienced hosts finished clinically to seal victory with two more goals but Fylde feel the foundations have been laid for the second half of the season.

The senior men's and ladies' teams at Lytham St Annes HC also ended the year on a losing note, both edged out in tight home games.

LSA Ladies started confidently against Chester, working well as a unit and applying pressure.

They also held possession well as the first half of this North West Premier Division match ended goalless.

There were chances and cards in the second half, Chester scoring the only goal while LSA were down to 10 players. However, there were plenty of positives for LSA to take into the second half of the season.

Lytham St Annes Men and Didsbury Northern 2 both had early chances but it was the visitors who took the lead in their North West Division One encounter.

LSA were soon level as Will Dowbiggin found the bottom corner of the goal from a short corner.

But LSA were made to pay for defensive mistakes and Didsbury scored twice more before a second from man of the match Dowbiggin – a well-timed volley – made the final score 3-2.

Like the Ladies, LSA have won only once to date and need some positive results when the season resumes on January 15.