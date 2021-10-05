Fylde and Lytham St Annes hockey: Positive results for women's teams but senior men's sides beaten

They began brightly, with good play creating opportunities that weren’t taken.

West Derby took the lead when Ian Brown’s aerial pass was deemed dangerous and the free hit resulted in a far- post tap-in.

The men's first teams at Fylde and Lytham St Annes were both beten

Despite losing Rob Jepson to a broken bone in his shoulder, Fylde got back in the game early in the second half.

Tim Heine’s ball in from the left found Jamie Oakes, who beat the keeper.

Fylde applied more pressure only to see chances go begging before conceding again in the last minute.

Fylde 2 beat South Lakes 5-1 in North West Men’s Division Three North.

Alex Horrocks gave them the lead with a penalty stroke before South Lakes replied.

Goals from Chris Walker, Adam Ball and Si Allen put Fylde 4-1 ahead at half-time before Kristian Brandwood completed the scoring.

Fylde 3 had a 3-1 loss to Lytham St Annes’ seconds in North West Men’s Division Four North.

Lytham were the stronger side in the first half and led 1-0 at the break. Fylde made a tactical change and got back on level terms through Nigel Sadler.

Nevertheless, Lytham claimed the win with two further goals (see below).

Fylde 4 lost 2-0 at Windermere in Division Five North. Craig Nutter made a number of important first-half saves but his side were camped in their own half for 90 per cent of the game.

With the score 0-0 at half-time, Windermere pressed in the second period and took the lead when a well-struck pass was deftly deflected beyond Nutter’s reach.

Fylde tried to counter but conceded a second in the process.

Fylde Ladies won 2-0 at Pendle Forest in their Vitality Women’s Conference North meeting.

They broke the deadlock before half-time as a short corner ended with Izzie Milbourne scoring. Hannah Cook netted the second goal as Fylde managed to see out the game.

Fylde 2 drew 1-1 with Formby in their North West Women’s Division One match.They took the lead when Emma Savidge netted only for Formby to equalise and ensure the match finished level.

There was a 5-0 win for Fylde 3 at Kirkby Stephen in Division Two North.

They took the lead through Layla Wholey and kept that advantage at half-time.

The second half brought multiple shots on goal, with Wholey and Valarie Versterre (2) scoring before Laura Knowles expertly converted a penalty corner.

Fylde 5 lost 1-0 at Preston in Division Four North (Central).

They worked hard in the first half before the second period saw Preston score via a deflection.

Fylde 6 lost 3-0 to Chorley Phoenix in Division Five North (Central).

Although they worked hard, Fylde fell behind when a fast run forward finished with a well-placed shot.

They played with great determination in the second half but two further attacks saw Chorley get the better of the Fylde defence to score.

Lytham St Annes Ladies can take plenty of positives forward from their first home game of the season, a 1-1 draw with Brooklands.

The hosts started strongly in attack and defence, Jade Yarwood going close with a reverse flick over the keeper.

They soon took the lead, when Sophie Greener finished off a quick break before half-time.

Lytham worked together well in the second half, despite cards being shown handed out to both sides, but could not prevent a Brooklands equaliser on the break.

Lytham worked tirelessly for a winner in the final minutes of a great game.

Lytham St Annes Men were beaten 5-3 at home to Windermere on a wet and windy afternoon.

The hosts started strongly, Will Dowbiggin scoring with an amazing flick into the top left corner.

The Cumbrians equalised but Lytham were back in back in front by half-time, Dowbiggin flicking his second over the keeper.

Windermere equalised again in the second half and added three more goals in what was a disastrous 15-minute period for LSA.

Lytham applied pressure again but were unable to capitalise on Dowbiggin’s hat-trick goal and force their way back into the game.

A much-changed Lytham 2 were greeted by rain away to Fylde 3 but won 3-1.

The Fylde keeper kept them at bay until Will Stephens scored from a penalty corner after 20 minutes.

Lytham remained in the ascendancy but couldn’t make it count and Fylde equalised by half-time.

The visitors pushed forward after the break and John Barraclough restored their lead with a reverse stick shot into the roof of the net.

Mike Gannon’s tap-in 10 minutes from the end rounded off a very good team performance.

LSA Ladies 3 lost 2-0 to their Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern counterparts.

Keziah Edgar excelled in her first game of the season at sweeper and Anna Filipo was back in goal (after her mum deputised a week earlier).

LSA struggled to break through the strong defence of Clitheroe, who took the lead late in a tight first half.

Lytham had plenty of short corners and shots on goal as the rain came down even harder in the second half, and they conceded a second chasing an equaliser.

They continued to attack to the end, almost pulling one back late on, with Lucie McNally the player of the match.