Fylde 38 Tynedale 26: Hosts bow out with another win at the Woodlands

Makeshift winger Adam Lanigan didn’t look out of place at all, scoring two excellent tries, while further scores from Tom Forster and Matt Ashcroft put them into a comfortable 24-0 lead.

Scott Rawlings was sinbinned on the stroke of half-time, which was then followed by a James Clark try for the visitors to make it 24-7 at the break.

A Rob Stanwix score and an Oliver Fletcher double gave the visitors hope in the second half.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fylde were victorious against Tynedale at the Woodlands on Saturday Picture: Chris Farrow

However, Fylde scored two tries of their own through Matt Sturgess and Ben Turner to take the victory.

The home side made two changes to the team from their previous outing.

Henry Hadfield and Harlan Corrie returned to the starting line-up with Tom Carleton and Tom Grimes unavailable.

That meant Turner kept his place at full-back with Lanigan on the wing once more after stepping in for Hadfield last week.

After a disjointed start to the game, it was the home side who got the scoreboard up and running.

Rawlings offloaded to Lanigan, who raced clear to score, but Greg Smith missed the conversion from the touchline.

Lanigan then grabbed his second minutes later with the try of the game.

Sturgess’ reverse pass sent Smith clear before he returned the ball and Sturgess managed to find the supporting winger, Smith adding the conversion to make it 12-0.

With Fylde pinning them in, the visitors had barely ventured out of their own half and they made the possession count on 33 minutes as Forster broke through the line to score under the posts.

Smith converted to make it 19-0 before a clever break from Ben Gregory set up Ashcroft, who raced clear to finish in the corner.

However, Fylde then saw Rawlings sinbinned and Tynedale duly took advantage.

Clark powered over from close range with Josh Leslie kicking the conversion to make it 24-7 at half-time.

Tynedale kept the momentum going in the second half, Stanwix scoring to reduce Fylde’s lead further at 24-12.

Sturgess, nevertheless, put Fylde back on track with a score from a quick tap to put them into a 31-12 lead.

Fletcher then scored a brace to pull the visitors back to within five points at 31-26 and set up a tense final five minutes for the home team.

The Woodlands got behind their players, though, as they had the final word.

With Fylde looking as though they were just seeing out the win, a kick to the left corner from Smith found Turner.

He dived on the loose ball to score with Smith converting to complete the scoring and secure Fylde’s victory.

A game which lacked its usual flow, Fylde had to come up with different ways to break down the Tynedale defence but they were able to claim a 13th home success of the season.

Fylde: Turner, Hadfield, Forster, Rawlings, Lanigan, Smith, Sturgess, Barrow, Gregory, Ashcroft, Parkinson, Garrod, Partington, Corrie, Fairbrother. Replacements: Lewis, Kyle-Clay, Blake, Parker, Clayton.