It was a game which had a first half full of points and a second that saw far more control to it, with both teams stuck in a stalemate at times and unable to win the tug of war.

It led to a tense finish but it was Fylde who managed to eventually come out on top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fast starts are always a guarantee at the Woodlands with the visitors opening the scoring in this game.

Fylde claimed a battling win against Rotherham Titans Picture: Chris Farrow/Fylde RFC

Fylde failed to clear their lines and conceded a penalty, which Lloyd Hayes slotted over from 30 metres to give them a 3-0 lead.

It was the hosts who scored the first try when, after a period of possession on the Rotherham line, they won a scrum five metres out.

From that, David Fairbrother sent Sam Stott on his way to charge over the line and score with Greg Smith adding the extras to make it 7-3.

Hayes’ second penalty reduced Fylde’s advantage to a single point but he could only watch moments later as an excellent passing move brought Fylde their second try.

A move which started from the lineout saw the hosts ship the ball out to the left, where Adam Lanigan offloaded to the supporting Jordan Dorrington who raced away to score and make it 12-6.

Rotherham’s powerful set of forwards helped them respond when, after two failed attempts to get over from a rolling maul, they barged over through Charlie Capps with Hayes’ conversion putting them back in front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both teams traded penalties through Smith and Hayes as Rotherham kept their noses in front, but it was Fylde who led at half-time.

Fylde won a penalty 20 metres from the Rotherham line and, as the visitors set up for an anticipated kick to the corner, Fairbrother tapped quickly before moving the ball out to the right.

That saw Dorrington score his second try in the corner and give Fylde a 20-16 lead at the break.

It was Fylde who were first to score in the second half as Connor Wilkinson took Fairbrother’s pass and went over for a converted try which made the score 27-16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite an 11-point deficit, Rotherham finished the game with a flourish and threatened to stage a late fightback.

Callum Bustin scored off a rolling maul five minutes from the final whistle, Hayes converting to bring them within four points.

Smith then disrupted the Rotherham comeback, slotting over another penalty to make it 30-23.

Nevertheless, one last charge from the visitors earned them a final go at the Fylde line when they won a penalty and kicked to the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All signs pointed towards a rolling maul for Fylde to defend but they didn’t choose that option and opted to run it from the lineout.

When the attack broke down a few phases later, Smith booted the ball into touch to secure a Fylde victory.

Fylde: Dorrington, Lanigan, Wilkinson, Stott, Grimes, Smith, Potts, Barrow, Gregory, Bowker, Parkinson, Garrod, Harrison, Higginson, Fairbrother. Replacements: Bell, Higgins, Corrie, Rawlings, Turner.