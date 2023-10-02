Fylde 14, Lymm 15: ​Shard’s trusty boot condemns Fylde to defeat at the death against Lymm

​A late Thomas Shard drop goal earned Lymm a first ever win at Fylde in a nerve-wracking afternoon at Woodlands. (writes Allan Foster)

​Fylde thought they had won a tight and mistake-ridden game late on with a penalty try in the final minute, before Shard kicked a drop goal to win the match for Lymm with the last kick of the game.

Shard was the star of the show for the visitors kicking all 15 of Lymm’s points as Fylde lost their second match in a row in National League 2 North.

The visitors, who were making their first visit to the Woodlands, began in a positive manner with fly-half Thomas Shard kicking them in front after six minutes following a series of high tackle penalties by Fylde.

Lymm displayed their ball handling skills in the 10th minute to get on the outside of the Fylde defence, but winger Ben Turner got back excellently to intercept a pass and stop the promising attack.

Fylde, who were looking to bounce back from their first league defeat last time out at Wharfedale, didn’t start well at all with numerous handling errors causing frustration among the Woodlands faithful watching on.

Lymm extended their lead to six with another Shard penalty in the 17th minute after Fylde were adjusted to not be rolling away.

Match action from Fylde's game against Lymm (photo: Chris Farrow)

The hooker burrowed his way over the line after Greg Smith had initially done well to make a half break with a delayed pass to Gregory.

After the break Fylde showed patience to go over and get themselves on the scoreboard.

Fylde led 7-6 at the break but a penalty three minutes after the interval put Lymm back in front from the ever reliable boot of Shard.

Lymm were reduced further to 13 men when James Sherlock went into the bin for a high tackle as Fylde were building pressure in Lymm’s 22.

The hosts looked to be making this pressure count in the 77th minute when Smith executed a perfect cross-field kick to Tom Carleton, but the inside centre dropped the ball with just one defender to beat out wide.

Lymm’s resolve was finally broken in the last minute of the match when referee George Ounsley awarded the hosts a penalty try.

This came after a Lymm player deliberately knocked the ball on to stop a certain try in the corner. Toby Harrison was about to play the ball inside to Valu Tane Bentley to score when it was illegally stopped.

With just the last play to negotiate Fylde thought they had snatched victory from the hands of defeat, but it was Lymm who had the last laugh.

Lymm got a lineout from the resultant kick-off and from there built pressure on Fylde with dominant carries before Shard dropped in the pocket and excellently kicked a drop goal to steal the win for Lymm.