Fleetwood racer Richie Harrison makes flying start with new bike challenge

Harrison has changed paddocks from Thundersport GB to No Limits Racing events for 2021 and is competing in the Pirelli Super Series 1000 class.

The Gazette reported on Harrison last year, when he linked up with fellow Fleetwood rider and Thundersport GB British champion Ryan Garside at Myerscough College, where both work as motorsport lecturers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richie Harrison racing at Oulton Park Picture: COLIN PORT IMAGES

Originally from Darlington, the 42-year-old Harrison was a regular contender in Thundersport GB events from 2010-2018, but after last year’s campaign was disrupted by the pandemic, he has accepted a fresh challenge with his new team A Edwards Racing.

Now riding a Kawasaki ZX10R, the first three rounds of the series took him to iconic Donington Park, Oulton Park and Cadwell Park.

They made a promising start at Donington, qualifying in 22nd place and gaining three top-15 finishes to stand 12th overall in the championship.

They fared even better on a drier day in Cheshire, qualifying fifth at Oulton Park and climbing to 10th in the overall standings after two top-10 finishes.

That standing improved again at the third event in Cadwell Park, Lincolnshire, last weekend, when he qualified 14th and finished eighth in the first of the three races.

He now stands eighth in the championship with a series of personal bests behind him.

Harrison, who last competed in Superbikes in 2009, said: “The A Edwards Racing team are working hard to iron out any issues. I’m still learning with the superbike and I am trying not to run before we can walk.

“The competition at this championship is second to none and you know it’s going to be a hard day at the office. That said, we’re staying positive and improving all the time. We’re moving in the right direction and are all enjoying it.”

Harrison thanked his sponsors and associates P&C Pavers, Saltney Tyre Services and Elite Retreat Luxury Travel, and said: “Without them all we wouldn’t even be able to think about competing.”

Keep in touch with the Fylde coast sporting scene through our page on Facebook.