Fleetwood Cricket Club appoint coach and overseas player in bid to bounce back into Northern Premier League

The Broadwater club have appointed the former Pakistan ODI batsman and one-time Test player Atiq-Uz-Zaman as senior coach for 2022.

Atiq is well-known to Fylde coast cricket followers from his successful stint as an opening batsman with St Annes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Fleetwood cricket coach Atiq uz-Zaman in his days as a St Annes opener

Fleetwood have also signed young Australian all-rounder Zac Corcoran from the Ringwood club in Melbourne as overseas amateur for 2022.

Founder members of the Northern League and five-time champions, Fleetwood’s 70-year stay in the competition ended with relegation to the Palace Shield last year.

First XI captain Adam Sharrocks said of the new arrivals: “I am delighted that the club has signed Atiq as senior cricket coach. I feel he will be a key component to try to help the first team bounce straight back to the Northern League with promotion.

“Not just that, it will bring structure to our training sessions and most importantly develop the next generation of players at the club .

“The signing of Zac as our overseas amateur for the forthcoming season excites me.

“Ringwood is a club we have a good relationship with as past professionals Ian Holland and David King both played there.

“I am sure Zac will settle into the club quickly and enjoy his time both on and off the field .

“The club have done their part and now it’s for myself and the players to work hard to deliver a successful season for everyone.”

The Palace Shield campaign begins for Fleetwood away to Eccleston on April 23.