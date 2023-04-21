News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago NATO allies ‘agree’ Ukraine will become member state
31 minutes ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
1 hour ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
2 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
3 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation
4 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner

Fleetwood CC skipper doesn't fear their start to the season

Captain Adam Sharrocks is ready to be thrown in at the deep end when Fleetwood Cricket Club return to Northern Premier League action on Saturday.

By Andy Moore
Published 21st Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read

Founder members Fleetwood had graced the competition for seven decades before being relegated for the first time at the end of the 2021 season.

Having bounced back at the first attempt, winning the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield by 25 points, Fleetwood can rarely have faced a tougher start to a campaign than the one confronting them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their first two opponents are the champions of the past two NPCL seasons.

Fleetwood captain Adam SharrocksFleetwood captain Adam Sharrocks
Fleetwood captain Adam Sharrocks
Most Popular
Read More
Lytham frustrated by weather

A day one derby against Blackpool at Stanley Park is then followed by an opening home game against last year’s winners, Garstang.

Hide Ad

That doesn’t faze a determined Sharrocks, who told The Gazette: “We are ready to go, happy to be back and looking forward to the challenge.

Hide Ad

“It’s a tough start but we have to play these teams some time and we will go into the games feeling positive.

“We have had a good pre-season and went on tour to Derbyshire, when we got some good training in and played a local side.”

It's in keeping with the youthful nature of this Broadwater team that they have engaged a young professional in South African Tiaan van Vuuren.

Hide Ad

A product of the Eastern Provinces set-up, Van Vuuren is a 21-year-old left-arm seamer, who bats right-handed.

Sharrocks added “Tiaan is a young pro over here for the first time. He is an all-rounder, who can bat at the top of the order and comes highly recommended.

Hide Ad

“He’s also a nice guy and we are sure he’ll fit in.

“He is already here, has settled in and is ready to play. He’s really looking forward to getting going.”

Hide Ad

Otherwise, there are few new faces in a squad which has been growing together.

The skipper said: “The squad is very similar to last year and it’s definitely a young side – but it’s a strong squad too, with quite a few good young amateurs.

“We haven’t set any targets for the season, other than to do the best we can.”

Related topics:Fleetwood CCFleetwood