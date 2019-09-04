Fleetwood boxer continues promising start to career with fourth straight win

Fleetwood’s Dan Catlin continued the promising start to his fledgling boxing career with his fourth win on the bounce.

The 20-year-old defeated the experienced Italian fighter Victor Edagha at the weekend in Colne, taking the victory on points after four rounds.

Catlin, who moves to 4-0, told The Gazette he was more than pleased with his display against a man that has only been knocked out three times in his 65 fights.

“It went well,” he said.

“I won every round comfortably which was pleasing as the guy was quite an awkward opponent.

“But it was a style that I have to get used to so it was a really good learning fight.

“For the first round it was quite difficult to find my range because he’s quite a good mover.

“But by the end I was getting into a good rhythm which shows I was able to adapt.

“I felt very good in there. He’s one of those fighters who makes a lot of people frustrated, but I felt as though I put on a good performance considering what I was coming up against.”

Catlin is already looking forward to his next fight, which is booked in for November in Blackburn.

The middleweight makes the step-up to fight Latvian Kristaps Zulgis, looking to claim the fifth win of his career.

“I’ve got my next fight booked booked in already against quite another tough lad who comes to win every time,” Catlin added.

“He will come to fly straight at me which will be useful for me. It should be a really good step-up.

“The main thing is just to be fighting regularly, especially at this stage of my career when I’m still learning.

“If I can get these learning fights done quickly then hopefully I will be looking to step up next year.

“If I keep on winning in an ideal world I’ll be fighting for titles at the back end of next year.”

“I don’t think there’s anything specific I need to work on, it’s just my all-round game. It’s about improving everything.

“Nothing stood out as being a big problem in my last fight but I have done a lot of work on my defence and that seemed to come off quite well at the weekend.

“It’s just a case of getting back in the gym now and working on everything to make that step up.”