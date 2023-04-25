Both clubs announced in a joint-statement that this 'dead rubber' would be cancelled by mutual agreement, a decision endorsed by the National League.

The fixture was certainly meaningless for Fylde, who were secure as National Two North runners-up, 12 points behind champions Sedgley Park and 11 clear of third-placed Hull Ionians.

Fylde warm up for Saturday's match at Chester, which turned out to be their last of the season

Huddersfield finish 14th, safe from relegation although they would have climbed two places by earning two points against Fylde.

It means Fylde's 40-25 victory at Chester last Saturday brought the curtain down on a satisfying campaign.

They won 21 of their 25 games, also drawing one for a total of 106 points – only two fewer than they achieved from 30 matches last season.

The Huddersfield/Fylde statement reads: “The Committees of Huddersfield RUFC and Fylde RFC have agreed to cancel the ‘dead rubber’ National League Two (North) game between the clubs set for Saturday, April 29 at Lockwood Park.

“This was a rearranged fixture beyond the end of the scheduled season following the postponement of the original match on the 11th March due to weather conditions. This cancellation has been approved by the National League authorities.”

The league season was due to end last weekend, though seven of 16 N2N clubs still have outstanding fixtures.

The Fylde cancellation allows more time for players in the Lancashire frame to prepare for next month's County Championship.