Father and son make it a hat-trick of wins

Blackpool South Shore Motor Club’s John and Alex Stone completed a hat-trick of Adgespeed Stages victories by winning the Wigan & District Motor Club event for a third consecutive year.
By Phil James
Published 16th Oct 2023, 16:45 BST
The rally, held within the confines of Wigan’s Three Sisters Race Circuit, attracted a capacity 60-car entry.

None could match the pace of the father and son winning crew, who headed the rally standings from start to finish in their Legend Fires VW Polo GTi R5.

Paul and Phil Reader from Hambleton were a second South Shore father and son crew, contesting the event in their Saltcoat Motors-backed Peugeot 205.

Blackpool South Shore Motor Club's John and Alex Stone in their VW Polo GTi R5 Picture: www.pro-rally.co.ukBlackpool South Shore Motor Club's John and Alex Stone in their VW Polo GTi R5 Picture: www.pro-rally.co.uk
Blackpool South Shore Motor Club's John and Alex Stone in their VW Polo GTi R5 Picture: www.pro-rally.co.uk
It was Paul’s first event for four years, only having been persuaded to contest the rally as a birthday treat for Phil, and they finished in 25th place.

Tasked with resolving fuel pump and brake issues in preparing the car for the rally, the crew were both relieved and delighted to have a trouble-free run on the day.

Paul Murro and Callum Cross, also from Hambleton, claimed a step on the podium finishing third, in their White Heather Homes Ford Focus R5.

They were just a solitary second behind the similar car of runners-up Rob Hughes and Ethan Zdrodowski.

Lytham’s Roy Wadsley and Steve Wilson missed out on a top 20 finish by just three seconds, bringing home their Ford Escort Mk1 in 21st place.

Rally debutant Steven Farman, from St Annes, saw his Subaru Impreza’s power steering fail with two stages left but remained unfazed and still managed to gain a place, ending the rally 41st overall.

