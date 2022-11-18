A world, Commonwealth, European and national gold medal-winning fencer, Brian also competed in five Paralympics and won seven medals.

He went on to become a top official, administrator, coach and all-round servant to his beloved sport.

Brian Dickinson pictured with wife Val and fencing medals/memorabilia ahead of the Tokyo Paralympics last year

His affectionate title of ‘grandfather of wheelchair fencing’ quickly caught on, having first been used by Brian’s wife Val at Buckingham Palace, where he received an MBE for services to the sport in 2014.

Val told The Gazette: “Brian was just an amazing man. He was always helping people out and would help anyone, particularly other disabled people. His father was a mechanic and Brian fitted hand controls for disabled drivers.

“I called him ‘grandfather of wheelchair fencing’ because everyone went to Brian and the respect he always received in the sport was brilliant.”

Brian was general secretary of the International Wheelchair Fencing Committee from 1994-2005, served on the Directoire Technique (managing elite world competitions), became president of the British Disabled Fencing Association, organised the 1994 European Championships in Blackpool, was on the executive council of the British Paraplegic Sports Society (now WheelPower) and was chosen as a torchbearer for London 2012.

Brian was raised in Atherton but Blackpool was his home for 65 years and he ran a family guest house on Palatine Road.

A cyst on Brian’s spinal cord resulted in paralysis. Following an operation on his 21st birthday, Brian was inspired by a visit to Stoke Mandeville, where the Games which would become the Paralympics had first been staged in 1948 (he helped to take them back there in 1984). He decided to try fencing lessons at the old Collegiate College and never looked back.

The Gazette was honoured to be invited to Brian and Val’s home on Preston New Road 15 months ago, ahead of last year’s Covid-delayed Tokyo Games.

It was in the Japanese capital that Brian had contested his first Paralympics in 1964 and won his first fencing medal (bronze in epee).

He added two swimming medals in Tokyo – Paralympians had to compete in more than one sport in those early Games and Brian was also in the GB basketball team.

Brian shared the fondest memories of Tokyo but our conversation was tinged with sadness following the death of his “best friend”, protege and fellow five-time Blackpool Paralympian David Heaton, aged only 47.

Brian’s final Games, at Barcelona in 1992, were David’s first and they joined forces in the GB men’s sabre team which won bronze.

Other Paralympians coached by Brian included Jim Parkinson and Deborah Mabbett, though he was involved in all aspects of the sport, from competition rules to equipment design.

He touched hearts everywhere and particularly that of Val, his loving wife of 36 years.

“I worked in occupational therapy on Queen Street,” she recalls. “Brian came in one day for a bath aid and got me as well.

"He was a brilliant dad and grandad, whose family loved him to bits.”