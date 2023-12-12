Eleanor Cardwell helped England bounce back from defeat as they clinched the Vitality Netball International Series trophy with victory over South Africa.​

The Roses won the three-match series 2-1 thanks to a 53-50 victory at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on Sunday.

Having won last Tuesday’s first match 54-51 in Manchester, Jess Thirlby’s squad lost 61-59 on Saturday in the first of two matches in Nottingham.

They started the decider quickly, forcing errors from their opponents, with Blackpool-born Cardwell and Sasha Glasgow scoring all their chances for a 16-11 lead in the first quarter.

England's Amy Carter, Hannah Joseph, Sasha Glasgow and Eleanor Cardwell celebrate during Sunday's win over South Africa in Nottingham Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

England carried on where they left off in the second period, taking a lead of seven before South Africa rallied to trail 29-25 at half-time.

The momentum initially went South Africa’s way in the third quarter but England recovered to preserve their four-goal lead for the final period.

They were able to keep their opponents at bay with Cardwell having the final word as she registered the last goal to ensure a series win.

Thirlby told England Netball: “We’ve got an incredibly, talented, exciting group that are already showing signs how to grind out wins, even when it might not be perfect but I’m really excited about the potential.

