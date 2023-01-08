Eight try away win for Fylde

Fylde got into their rhythm quickly and the first score came from a Harrogate kick deep into Fylde’s half.

Sam Stott tidied up loose ball on 10 minutes and set off on a 60-yard run, bouncing off attempted tackles as he surged into the Harrogate 22.

He picked his moment to put the supporting Jordan Dorrington in for the try, goaled by Greg Smith for a 7-0 lead.

Fylde won convincingly at Harrogate. Photo: Chris Farrow

Harrogate then earned a further series of penalties, employing a series of drives and the box kick to pin Fylde back.

Fylde soaked this up and on 22 minutes struck again.

Dave Fairbrother fielded the box kick, bumped off the first tackle and the ball was spun wide to Adam Lanigan, who scorched his man and found Cole Potts in support on the inside, the debutant marking his first start with a fine try, converted by Smith for 14-0.

A strong burst by Tristan Woodman in midfield saw a third try for a supporting runner, this time Sam Stott taking the inside ball and giving Smith another easy conversion.

21-0 was improved upon again right on half time with another excellently worked try.

Scott Rawlings held up the Harrogate player and ripped the ball in the tackle on halfway.

A quick transfer to Fairbrother was shipped on to Zach Barrow who showed an eye for the gap and then an impressive turn of pace for a member of the front row union.

Barrow trundled on into the Harrogate 22, slowed when he realised the cover was about to snaffle him, and fed Greg Smith who put Adam Lanigan in under the posts. Smith converted again and, with a try every 10 minutes, all of them scored due to excellent support play and well-timed final passes, Fylde took a 28-0 lead into the sheds at the break, the try bonus point already in the bag.

On 47 minutes the ball was spun wide to Dorrington, he put the ball on the toe and Adam Lanigan got ahead of his man, toed the ball on again and won the race to the touch down. Smith’s fifth consecutive conversion made it 35-0 and, if the game was not done and dusted at half time, it was now.

On 56 minutes a penalty kick to the corner and line out take by Olli Parkinson led to the driving maul, inevitably it was skipper Ben Gregory over to add to his impressive try count.

Smith missed for the first time with the conversion attempt, but it was now a very healthy lead at 40-0.

On the hour mark Matt Garrod found himself on the wing with acres of real estate in front of him.

He galloped on then set up quick ruck ball, which was popped to Gregory, who sold the dummy and ghosted through the gap, feeding Henry Higginson.

Higginson produced a delightfully quick transfer to Fairbrother who crashed over for the try. Smith’s radar was back on, and it was 47-0.

There was time for one more try on 64 minutes and it was a belter. From just inside their own half a set move saw Tom Grimes in from the blind side wing and picking the gap the dummy runners and sleight of hand had created.