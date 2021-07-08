Dragon can fire at Chester on Friday night

Chester racecourse

The going at the track is currently soft following plenty of rain and the action gets underway at 6pm.

The finale is at 9pm and we have previewed the meeting with our race by race guide. Read on for our Chester tips6.00pm Female Amateur Jockeys Handicap (7f)

Lots in with chances, including Praxeology who scored in good style at this course last time out over the same trip. He is ridden by two amateur Becky Smith and he has to be at the head of the shortlist ahead of fellow last time out winners Sucellus and Zlatan.

Selection: Praxeology

6.30pm Novice Stakes (6f)

Just the four runners and once in which Black Echo who was seventh on debut and the thrice-raced maiden River Pride need to step up. It therefore looks to rest between Dairerin and Roman Dragon. Dairerin has won two of his four career starts and scored in good style at Salisbury last time out. He also has the services of a 5lb claimer. However, Roman Dragon can come out on top. He scored in good style over course and distance last time out and that previous experience at the Roodee makes him the pick.

Selection: Roman Dragon

7.00pm Raindance Handicap (1m 4f)

This looks ultra-competitive and Whitehaven could improve having racked up a straight three-timer last term. His sixth-placed return would have blown away the cobwebs and he could be interesting along with Restorer who was fourth at Sandown last time out. However, Sam Cooke makes appeal. He has won at this track and whilst he was slightly disappointing at Royal Ascot on his latest start, the return to a venue where he has won makes him of interest. He can see off Group One Power in the feature.

Selection: Sam Cooke

7.30pm Nursery Handicap (7f)

Plenty in here have good form, including Radio Caroline who was not disgraced in the Chesham at Royal Ascot and Mahagoni who has hit the crossbar on his last two starts. I’m A Gambler was fifth at Haydock last time out and makes his handicap debut. He is not ignored, but Ever Given gets the nod. He impressed when winning at Ripon on debut and whilst he disappointed at Pontefract last time out, he remains open to plenty of improvement.

Selection: Ever Given

8.00pm Ashoka Handicap (7f)

Another wide-open event, Coul Queen was third at Salisbury last time out and could improve from a draw in stall one. Confrontational has won his last two starts and is a course and distance winner. However, this demands more despite the services of Franny Norton. With that in mind, Ugo Gregory gets the vote. He scored at Beverley in June, was a good third at Haydock last time out and has a draw in this event.

Selection: Ugo Gregory

8.30 Mental Health UK Handicap (5f)

Soul Seeker looks to be coming back to form and was a good second at Ayr last time out. However, Lincoln Park edges the verdict. He has won at the track, shaped well when a runner-up at Haydock on his latest start and looks primed to go close here.

Selection: Lincoln Park

9.00pm Fillies’ Handicap (2m)

Pax Britannica was third at Yarmouth on his latest start and is interesting. However, Military Two Step won nicely on debut and met trouble in running when sixth at this course last time out. He can win the finale.