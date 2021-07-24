Defending Betfred World Matchplay champion is taking it one game at a time going into Blackpool semi-final

Van den Bergh stole the show at the Winter Gardens on Thursday night as he averaged 102.27 and piled in 10 180s in a 16-9 victory over world champion and world number one Gerwyn Price.

Despite being just two wins away from retaining the Phil Taylor Trophy, the 27-year-old is showing nothing but respect for Polish number one Ratajski.

“I’m not thinking about anything else other than the next round,” Van den Bergh explained.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dimitri Van den Bergh plays his semi-final at the Winter Gardens tonight Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC

“I’m facing a very dangerous opponent in Krzysztof Ratajski. That man, in my eyes, is undervalued.

“Just because I beat the world champion in my last game doesn’t mean anything for this one – I see this game as a similar challenge in terms of difficulty.

“He is a fantastic player, so I will have to focus and believe in myself to try and get through.

“It would be unbelievable to be one of those players who defends this title but I’ve got to keep my feet on the ground.”

Price had played his part in an enthralling contest and pulled back from 6-2 down to trail just 8-7 at one stage, only to see Van den Bergh take eight of the next 10 legs in a famous win.

Van den Bergh sensationally won the title on debut last year in Milton Keynes, but the Belgian admits glory in Blackpool would taste even sweeter.

“Of course it would mean more to win this in front of a crowd,” he continued.

“Here the crowd lives every dart with you, so the feelings I have on stage are ten times more special and beautiful than with no fans.

“It would be an unbelievable feeling to retain the title at this incredible venue.”

Ratajski, meanwhile, won through to his first televised PDC semi-final in convincing fashion against Callan Rydz, running out a 16-8 winner.

The Polish ace has reached the last eight at the World Matchplay, World Championship and UK Open in the past year, but ensured a spot in Saturday’s semi-finals in style.

Debutant Rydz had seen off Glen Durrant and Rob Cross to reach his first televised quarter-final, but never recovered after seeing his opponent open up leads of 3-1, 6-2 and 12-5.

Rydz had punished three misses from the Polish number one to win the game’s opening leg, but was unable to repeat the clinical finishing of his second round win over Cross as Ratajski pulled away.

The 13th seed finished 116 in leg six, an 11-darter in leg 12 and a 105 checkout in the 14th, as he created a seven-leg cushion at 12-5.

Rydz landed tops in two of the next three to hit back, but another 11-darter and a 141 finish from Ratajski proved a hammer blow to the youngster’s comeback hopes before the Polish star closed out a big win on double eight.

“I’m really happy and I feel great,” said Ratajski. “It’s really something big for me.

“My experience was very important – every match on this stage is big and I expected a hard match but Callan was not in his best form.

“I felt comfortable on stage and my average was quite good, especially with so many misses at doubles.

“Every player dreams of winning this trophy so I hope I can play the semi-finals with less mistakes and do better on my doubles. It will be the biggest match of my career.”