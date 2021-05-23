Cricket round-up: Big win for Blackpool but defeats for St Annes, Fleetwood and Lytham as rain wrecks Lancashire game

The hosts had no answer to Matthew Grindley after being put in by Blackpool, the in-form bowler taking 6-6 from his 10.3 overs to follow his seven-wicket haul at Kendal this month.

Professional Shivan Chauhan proved too good for Lancaster to deal with as well, taking 3-7 from 6.2 two overs as the home side were dismissed in 20.3 overs.

Dyllan Matthews makes a successful appeal for a Morecambe wicket but it wasn't a good day for the Fleetwood professional or his team

Wicketkeeping opener Steven Fisher was the only Lancaster player to reach double figures, his 10 teammates managing 14 between them with the bat.

Third-placed Blackpool then lost only Tomas King in reaching their target in 35 deliveries, opener Sam Dutton seeing them home with an unbeaten 18.

St Annes’ hopes of avoiding another poor start to a league season have been well dashed as their wait for a win goes on but they gave leaders Longridge a few scares before going down by 12 runs.

Corey Flintoff enjoyed his best day yet for St Annes, removing all of the hosts’ top three for figures of 3-8 from his six overs.

The outstanding Corey was not joined in the team by dad Andrew on this occasion, though younger brother Rocky was involved.

However, Flintoff could not dismiss opener Luke Platt until he had reached 50 ,then number six Thomas Turner added an unbeaten 45 as Longridge reached 197-8 after being put in.

The St Annes chase ended agonisingly short at 185 with five deliveries remaining, Caleb Bradford taking four wickets.

The St Annes top three all got in but crucially couldn’t go on to make a big score, captain Tom Higson leading the way with 44.

St Annes and 2019 champions Leyland remain the only teams without a win, while Longridge sit pretty as the only unbeaten side and the only one to have won all their completed matches.

Fleetwood’s hopes of building on their solitary win at home to Morecambe were emphatically dashed as dismissal for 55 meant defeat by 151 runs.

Morecambe chose to bat and piled on 206-7, with solid contributions from all of their top four.

They scored 154 beteen them, captain Charlie Swarbrick leading the way with 59. Fleetwood professional Dyllan Matthews removed the top three but couldn’t slow the scoring.

Fleetwood’s reply then failed to reach 20 overs as Declan Clark top-scored with 15.

Only one other player reached double figures and none of the final five men in troubled the scorer.

Liam Moffat took 6-23 from 10 overs for fourth-placed Morecambe, while Louis Backhouse’s seven overs cost seven runs.

Other results: Garstang 151 beat Chorley 71 by 80 runs, Leyland 66 lost to Kendal 141 by 75 runs, Netherfield 237-6 drew with Fulwood and Broughton 178-9

Lytham suffered their first Liverpool Competition defeat of the season at home to Newton-le-Willows, who moved above them into second spot in the first division.

The hosts were all out for 77 at Church Road and Newton eased to a four-wicket win.

Dominic Chambers dismissed all of the top four on his way to 5-13 from 10 overs after Lytham had been put in, while Ben Walkden took three wickets.

Lytham opener Ed Fiddler made 26 but eight of his teammates were out for five or fewer in an innings which lasted 29.3 overs.

Josh Holden refused to admit defeat, taking 3-12 from his 5.3 overs, but Newton sealed victory in 25.4 overs.

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield results

Premier Division: Eccleston 143-9 (A Churchill 3-42) lost to Fylde 144-8 (S Warnakulasooria 37, M Atkinson 3-40) by one run, Great Eccleston 124-8 (S Butt 39, M Hodge 4-31) beat Croston 122-9 (P Booth 3-13, J Procter 3-39) by two runs, Penrith 113-2 (A Hart 45 no) beat South Shore 112 (B Glendinning 4-34) by eight wickets,Thornton Cleveleys 165-8 (J Eade 79, J Holland 3-29) lost to Vernon Carus 168-8 (I Dunn 86, J Bass 3-30, G Tirrell 3-37) by three runs, Preston 190-7 (S Patel 58, A Harrison 4-46) beat Kirkham and Wesham 98 (S Wright 37, N Ali 5-15, I Patel 4-22) by 92 runs, Penwortham 179 lost to Barrow 210 by 31 runs.

Division 1B: Morecambe 2 84-1 beat Fleetwood 2 83 by nine wickets, St Annes 2 102-8 lost to Longridge 2 103-3 by seven wickets.

Division 2: Vernon Carus 2 180-6 beat Thornton Cleveleys 2 137 by 43 runs.

Alex Davies notched his fourth half-century of the season just before rain halted Lancashire’s LV= Insurance County Championship match away to Northamptonshire.

The opener was 51 not out and Lancashire 88-1 in a match which saw only 34.3 overs bowled over four days. The inevitable draw was enough to put Lancashire top of group three ahead of this week’s Roses match at Old Trafford.