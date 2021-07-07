Chris Dobey boosts bid for Blackpool place in World Matchplay darts with first title win

READ MORE: Bunting set to qualify for World Matchplay

The Bedlington thrower edged out Jose de Sousa 8-7 in the week's second Players Championship final in Coventry.

Portugal's De Sousa came from 3-0 and 4-1 down to lead 7-6, but missed eight match darts in the next two legs as Dobey snatched a dramatic win.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool is in Chris Dobey's sights after his first tournament win

The £10,000 prize money put Dobey into a provisional qualifying place for the Winter Gardens with justs two more ProTour events remaining before the 32-player field is confirmed.

These final tournaments are being held over four successive days at Coventry's Ricoh Arena this week.

Steve Bunting, who won the first event on Monday to virtually seal his place in Blackpool was amon those Dobey defeated en route to the final.

Dobey also defeated Jeff Smith, Luke Humphries, Willie Borland, Jonny Clayton and then Bunting to seal a semi-final spot, in which defeated Dutchman Maik Kuivenhoven.

After his first final in two years, winner Dobey said: "To finally get a title means the world. I've played solid all day.

"I've never been so nervous in my life going for those doubles [at the end of the final].