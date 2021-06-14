Bright start to cricket season for Blackpool Ladies

They began their campaign in the Lancashire Development League with back-to-back victories, having missed most of last season due to the pandemic.

Their opening match in the 40-over competition brought a 99-run victory over derby rivals St Annes.

The Blackpool CC Ladies team who won their opening two games

On winning the toss, Blackpool captain Caroline Blundell elected to bat and set a shining example.

Blundell’s unbeaten 82 was the mainstay of Blackpool’s 181-3, with Lyndsey Simpson also contributing a quickfire 25.

St Annes were then restricted to 82-8 in reply as the Blackpool bowlers all got among the wickets.

Their second fixture saw Blackpool travel to Liverpool to face Hightown St Mary’s.

Again Blundell won the toss and elected to bat, though this time the skipper was forced to retire hurt.

However, teammates stepped up to the plate as opener Phoebe Wragg recorded her first ever half-century.

Gemma Kennedy, replacing Blundell, reached 50 as well and brought up her milestone with a massive six.

Blackpool’s total of 165-3 proved ample as Hightown were bowled out for 93.

In a tight Blackpool bowling display, 15-year-old Katie Galligan deserves special mention on her three wickets.

There was also a wicket apiece in the 72-run win for Bobbi Campbell, Lucy Garlick, Katie Gregson, Karlie Manton and Phoebe Wragg.

Blackpool Ladies returned to action on Sunday with a home game against Ramsbottom.

With Stanley Park as yet unavailable, Fylde CC have kindly agreed to host the team at their Moorland Road ground.

Ramsbottom chose to bat and set a target of 183-3, with Bobbi Campbell the pick of the bowlers taking two of the wickets.

Blackpool set off really well in reply, with Hannah Knowles scoring 62 from 30 balls and Lyndsey Simpson added a quickfire 35.

Blackpool were bowled out for 152, meaning a first defeat of the season by a margin of 31 runs.

Head coach Roger Garlick told The Gazette: “Our two wins were well deserved as since lockdown eased the girls have worked so hard to improve all aspects of their game.

“I am so proud of all of them, with the dedication they have shown to improve their cricket both individually and as a team.”

"Massive thanks must go to Fylde CC for hosting us at their ground. We were very well looked after by Fylde and hope to play more games there in the future."

Training takes place at Blackpool CC each Wednesday from 6-8pm, with softball taster sessions on Fridays from 6-7pm.