Brian Rose's fight against Anthony Fowler to be rescheduled after Manchester show is cancelled

Brian Rose's fight with Anthony Fowler is to be rescheduled after the show it was due to take place on was forced to be cancelled.

The Blackpool fighter was due to take on Fowler in Manchester next Saturday, but the entire bill has now been scrapped.

That's because Jack Massey has pulled out of his title fight with Lawrence Okolie through injury.

Okolie, who was due to defend his British and Commonwealth belts, will now defend his titles against an opponent to be confirmed on the undercard of Dillain Whyte's fight against Oscar Rivas at London's O2 Arena on July 20.

Rose, meanwhile, will meet Fowler on a new show later this summer, with further details to be announced early next week.

It's yet another setback for the 34-year-old, who was originally pencilled in to fight Preston's Scott Fitzgerald in a hotly-anticipated Lancashire derby.

However, Fitzgerald - who was due to defend his WBA international title against Rose - pulled out of the fight earlier this month with a hand injury.

Fowler, who Fitzgerald beat in his last fight to claim the belt, was then drafted in as Rose's opponent.

Rose, writing on Twitter, was unable to hide his disappointment.

He said: "As always I’ve made sacrifices, being away from my family and missing out on the first few weeks of my newborn babies life but over the years I’ve come to realise it’s the nature of the sport.

"The fight will happen and has been rescheduled and we should know on Monday. Sorry.

"Can spend thousands of pounds on a camp and be away from your wife and children for weeks to be told you ain’t (sic) fighting and won’t be getting paid.

"Nobody can be blamed it’s just absolute madness."