Brian Rose blockbuster fight is off as Scott Fitzgerald pulls out of Blackpool v Preston clash

The eagerly-anticipated Blackpool v Preston boxing showdown between Brian Rose and Scott Fitzgerald next month is off.

Preston's Fitzgerald revealed today that a hand injury has forced him to pull out of the Manchester Arena bout scheduled for July 6.

The news will come as a huge blow to Blackpool's former British champion Rose, for whom the fight offered a route back into big-time boxing at the age of 34.

Fitzgerald, 27, made the announcement on his Instagram account, saying: "I've not wanted to face the fact but after injuring my hand sparring in Tenerife and giving it some time to rest I'm still unable to hit anything with it.

"My dad and coach has pulled me out of the fight so we can get the problem sorted and I can be 100 per cent for the British title I'm mandatory to fight for.

"I apologise to Brian and his team, and to everyone asking for tickets.

"I'm gutted to let you all down on what would have been a great night but you have to be 100 per cent in this sport.

"Hopefully I can defend my British title against Brian before the end of the year."

Fitzgerald propelled himself into the limelight in March,when he upset the odds to inflict Anthony Fowler's first defeat in a thrilling Liverpool fight.

Rose returned to action in April with a dominant points win against James Hagenimana after a first-round knockdown.

Rose hoped a victory over Fitzgerald in a high-profile contest due to be broadcast on Sky could open the door to a second world title challenge.