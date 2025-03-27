​Boxing is in the blood for aspiring Birchall brothers - Nelson, William and Leighton

Excitement is building for Blackpool-trained boxer ​Nelson Birchall as he prepares for his eighth outing as a professional next month.

The 20-year-old, who is unbeaten in seven bouts after making his pro debut in 2023, takes on Argentina’s Rodrigo Matias Areco at the Co-Op Live Arena, in Manchester, on April 5.

A fine amateur a a junior, Birchall learned his trade at Sharpstyle Boxing Gym, in St Martins Yard, Bagot Street.

He has now been signed to Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions and his first fight under his new promoter will be screened live on DAZN.

The super featherweight has firmly established himself on the northern boxing scene and is now trained by Liverpool’s Joe McNally and Declan O’Rourke.

He said: ‘I’m proud to have won four by stoppage and now to be boxing six rounders.

"I don’t turn 21 until September. It’s been a quick learning curve.

"I’m keen to remain undefeated and to be competing soon for an area title fight. and thanks to my sponsors I can concentrate exclusively on my boxing.”

Brothers William, Nelson and Leighton Birchall have big boxing ambitions (photo: Queensberry Promotions)

It certainly a family affair for Birchall as his two brothers – 24-year-old featherweight William and eighteen-year-old super bantamweight Leighton are also boxer.

After enjoying stellar amateur carers themselves, the pair had their first pro outings – competing on the same bill at the Liverpool Arena earlier this month.

William defeated Nicaraguan Engel Gomez, while Leighton got the better of Hungary’s Laszlo Benarth

"There’s no rivalry between us but we are competitive and push each other to improve,” said Nelson.

All three brothers are thankful of the sponsorship and are keen to hear from potential other sponsors.

Nelson can be contacted on 07501 951873 or email [email protected], while his brothers are contactable via their instagram pages @WilliamBirchall1 or @LeightonBirchall1.