Bowler Bobbi Campbell makes cricket history in Blackpool Ladies' victory

Those wickets came in a devastating four-over spell as Blackpool wrapped up a 92-run Twenty20 win away to Shireshead and Forton CC.

Blackpool were put in to bat in this final group game in Forton, where openers Phoebe Wragg and Nat Kaye quickly set about the bowling.

Bobbi Campbell receives the match ball from Blackpool CC Ladies' head coach Roger Garlick after taking five wickets in the T20 win over Shireshead and Forton

As the runs flowed, Wragg and Hannah Jenkinson both retired on 28, then late contributions from Katie Galligan and Gemma Kennedy extended the Blackpool total to 162-5.

Lucy Garlick and Milla Brotherwood opened the Blackpool bowling tightly and accurately, the latter returning 1-13 from her four overs.

That pressure on the batters only increased as 17-year-old Campbell was introduced and took 5-23 from her four overs.

The other wickets were shared between Garlick, Brotherwood and Jenkinson as the hosts were dismissed for 70, with Campbell awarded the match ball as the outstanding player.

The victory means Blackpool finish top of their group and so will feature in next month's draw for the Lancashire Cup quarter-finals.

But first they return to 40-over action for home games on the next two Sundays at Stanley Park against Ramsbottom and then Sefton Park.