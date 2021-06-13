Blackpool's Richard Gleeson among five Lancashire cricketers investigated over tweets

Since historic racist and sexist posts by Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson emerged during his Test debut last week, the social media feeds of a number of internationals have been scrutinised and the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced a review into the matter.

Now the Red Rose county have taken action of their own after the Lancashire Telegraph reported what it called “discriminatory” content on the Twitter feeds of Alex Davies, Liam Hurt, Luke Wells, Josh Bohannon and Gleeson.

Richard Gleeson is among five players under investigation at Lancashire

A spokesperson for the club confirmed to the PA news agency that the matter was under investigation.

Daniel Gidney, chief executive of Lancashire Cricket, said: “Lancashire Cricket strongly condemns the use of any discriminatory language or behaviour by any member of the club’s players or staff at any point in time.

“We abhor all forms of discrimination which, as a club, we find totally unacceptable. We are currently undertaking an immediate review and investigation and the relevant information has been referred to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). We will respond in due course, but the club won’t be making any further comment at this time.”

Former Blackpool and Northamptonshire seamer Gleeson has seen the start of his season delayed by injury

The England and Wales Cricket Board has opened the door to possible disciplinary sanctions after announcing a social media review “to address any historical issues” following the Robinson matter - he is currently suspended pending an investigation.

A second unnamed England player was then found to have sent offensive tweets while under the age of 16, while a number of other more senior players, including Lancshire’s James Anderson and Jos Buttler, have been criticised for potentially offensive messages.

The ECB board resolved to delve further into the issue of past indiscretions, up to and including action against those who have previously erred.

A statement read: “The board agreed to the executive’s recommendation for a social media review to address any historical issues, remind individuals of their personal responsibilities going forward, and help them learn lessons along the way.

“The board was clear that this process would not prevent further disciplinary action in the future, should that be required, under the applicable processes, but it is hoped that the game can emerge from this difficult period stronger and determined to be more inclusive and welcoming to all.”