Blackpool to host historic women's darts tournament at 2022 World Matchplay

The Betfred Women's World Matchplay will be the first fully televised women's tournament to be staged by the Professional Darts Corporation.

It will take place on the afternoon of Sunday July 24 at the Winter Gardens, followed that evening by the final of the men's nine-day championship.

Reigning PDC Women's Series champion Fallon Sherrock Picture: LAWRENCE LUSTIG/PDC

Eight players will contest the Betfred Women's World Matchplay from 1pm, with a £25,000 prize fund and a place in this year's Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts also on offer.

The quarter-finals will feature the top eight players on the 2022 PDC Women's Series Order of Merit following this year's first 12 events.

The tournament in Blackpool will be televised by Sky Sports, the PDC's longstanding broadcast partner.

The men's World Matchplay has been staged at the Winter Gardens every year since 1994 except 2020, when the pandemic forced a move behind closed doors.

PDC chief executive Matt Porter said: "We're delighted to be able to add the Betfred Women's World Matchplay to our calendar. We have expanded our commitment to women's darts in recent years, following the introduction of the PDC Women's Series, and we feel that the time is right to give these players a televised tournament.

"The Winter Gardens in Blackpool is an iconic venue, which hosts top-class darts, and it's fitting that eight top women will now get to grace the stage in July to compete in the Betfred Women's World Matchplay, live on Sky Sports.

"This event will take our total prize fund for women's events to £125,000 this year as we continue to create opportunities at a professional level for players across our developmental tours."

The PDC Women's Series events to determine the field for Blackpool will take place over three weekends in Barnsley (March 12-13 and June 25-26) and Wigan (April 30-May 1).

Two more PDC Women's Series weekends will be held later in the year at Niedernhausen in Germany (August 27-28) and Wigan (October 29-30).

Players aged 16 and above may enter the PDC Women's Series but must do so by noon today (Wednesday, February 2) via the PDC Entry System at www.pdcplayers.com. The entry fee is £25 per event.

The 2021 PDC Women's Series was won by Fallon Sherrock, who qualified alongside Lisa Ashton to compete in both the Grand Slam and World Darts Championship.