Blackpool Stanley receive £10,000 to develop rugby league

The funding will be used towards the club development programme, providing money for coaching in schools, equipment and the training of volunteers with a view to helping more people to play rugby league across the Fylde coast.

The development programme will be launched in the coming weeks to deliver RL-focused PE sessions at schools in the catchment area of Blackpool Stanley, who are based at Kingscote Park at Layton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A junior taster session at Blackpool Stanley RL, which has received a £10,000 grant to boost the sport

Schools within this area have a large proportion of children whose families are BCH tenants.

Blackpool Stanley chairman Simon Hornby said: “This award covers a large proportion of the first-year costs of the development programme, allowing us to get started.

“It is particularly exciting in this Rugby League World Cup year that we are able to kick-start our development plans.

“Our local schools have a number of BCH households attending and the schools-based sessions we deliver will have a positive impact on the wellbeing of those families.

“We would also hope to recruit participants from the schools for club-based teams along with parents to fulfil volunteer roles.”