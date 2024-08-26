Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Around 100 athletes will compete next month as a Blackpool disability charity hosts the first Fylde Coast Pan-Disability Games.

Together We Can Do has received almost £325,000 over five years from The National Lottery Community Fund to secure its future and give residents with a disability a better chance to enjoy sport.

The charity will use some of that funding to host the competition on September 12, celebrating community and inclusivity in Blackpool while showcasing the athletes’ talents.

They will represent a number of organisations, including the charity, Blackpool FC and Blackpool Boccia Club, as well as other disability charities and support organisations including Autism Initiatives, One Fylde and Warren Manor.

Blackpool Sports Centre is the host venue with a variety of events on offer, including netball, boccia, bowls and football.

Organisers hope to capitalise on the interest in this year’s Paralympic Games to promote more engagement and participation in disability sports.

Joanne Martin, project manager at Together We Can Do, said: “Engaging in sports and physical activities has numerous benefits for people with disabilities.

“It enhances physical health by improving strength, co-ordination and cardiovascular fitness. Additionally, it promotes mental wellbeing by reducing stress, anxiety and depression.

“The very first Fylde Coast Pan-Disability Games is an opportunity to showcase the amazing athletic talent we have here in Blackpool and the surrounding areas, which will hopefully inspire more young people with disabilities to get in touch with us and benefit from sport.”

Together We Can Do supports adults aged 16 and over in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre with various learning and physical disabilities.

It was set up in 2020 as a response to the negative impacts of Covid-19 on the physical and mental wellbeing of disabled communities.

The charity offers seven weekly sports sessions, led by fully qualified coaches, as well as bi-weekly social nights that help to encourage friendships to form and provide support with employment.

There are also two teams affiliated with the Football Association, with plans to take part in the Lancashire FA Disability League.

Martin added: “Our sessions aim to address the social isolation often experienced by disabled individuals, offering a welcoming space where they can break free from the confines of their homes, connect with others, and forge meaningful friendships.”