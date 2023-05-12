Based in Berwick-upon-Tweed, the competitors headed into Scotland for a programme of eight tests on day one, starting at the wartime Winfield Airfield, where they set the seventh-fastest time out of 56 starters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately, they later incurred a two-minute penalty and dropped more time when baulked by a slower car. Sunday’s longer schedule was all on English soil and the steady South Shore crew finished eighth overall and third in class.

Quentin James and Tom Howe in their Citroen C2GT at the Berwick Classic Rally and Targa Rally Picture: Pro-rally Photography