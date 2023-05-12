News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool South Shore rally duo in cross-border cracker

​​Blackpool South Shore Motor Club members Quentin James and Tom Howe contested the two-day Berwick Classic and Targa Rally in their Citroen C2 GT.

By Phil James
Published 12th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Thrilling finish to Blackpool-to-Torquay rally

Based in Berwick-upon-Tweed, the competitors headed into Scotland for a programme of eight tests on day one, starting at the wartime Winfield Airfield, where they set the seventh-fastest time out of 56 starters.

Unfortunately, they later incurred a two-minute penalty and dropped more time when baulked by a slower car. Sunday’s longer schedule was all on English soil and the steady South Shore crew finished eighth overall and third in class.

Quentin James and Tom Howe in their Citroen C2GT at the Berwick Classic Rally and Targa Rally Picture: Pro-rally PhotographyQuentin James and Tom Howe in their Citroen C2GT at the Berwick Classic Rally and Targa Rally Picture: Pro-rally Photography
Quentin James and Tom Howe in their Citroen C2GT at the Berwick Classic Rally and Targa Rally Picture: Pro-rally Photography
James, from Kirkham, and Lea’s Howe performed particularly well on the final test around the speedway circuit at Berwick Rangers FC, where they finished just a few seconds behind the winners.

