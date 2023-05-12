Blackpool South Shore rally duo in cross-border cracker
Blackpool South Shore Motor Club members Quentin James and Tom Howe contested the two-day Berwick Classic and Targa Rally in their Citroen C2 GT.
Based in Berwick-upon-Tweed, the competitors headed into Scotland for a programme of eight tests on day one, starting at the wartime Winfield Airfield, where they set the seventh-fastest time out of 56 starters.
Unfortunately, they later incurred a two-minute penalty and dropped more time when baulked by a slower car. Sunday’s longer schedule was all on English soil and the steady South Shore crew finished eighth overall and third in class.
James, from Kirkham, and Lea’s Howe performed particularly well on the final test around the speedway circuit at Berwick Rangers FC, where they finished just a few seconds behind the winners.