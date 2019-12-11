Blackpool snooker ace James Cahill sets up rematch with Ronnie O'Sullivan in Scottish Open

Blackpool snooker star James Cahill is relishing a rematch with Ronnie O'Sullivan in the Scottish Open tonight.

The Marton 23-year-old caused a sporting sensation when he defeated five-time world champion O'Sullivan as an amateur in the first round of this year's snooker showpiece at the Crucible in Sheffield.

Now rivals on the professional tour, they meet again in Glasgow this evening (7pm) after both won their first-round matches yesterday.

Cahill defeated 4 Sunny Akani 2, having gone 3-1 up after breaks of 86 in the first frame and 79 in the third.

Cahill has never won a ranking event but admits it would mean everything to him if it was to be at the 19.com Scottish Open.

The world number 104 has struggled since returning to the pro circuit and is yet to win more than one match at any ranking event this year, though he did defeat world number 11 David Gilbert at last month's UK Championship in York, where he famously reached the fourth round five years ago.

Cahill said: “It would mean absolutely everything if I was to win a ranking event here. It’s everything I’ve played for since I first picked up a cue and that’s my aim.

“I want to win an event because I feel that’s the only real way you can get up the rankings . You’ve got to at least get to a semi-final or a final to shoot your rankings up because you can draw a lot of tough players in the first games.

“It would be nice if the tweaks in my game could click this week and I could put a run together.

“I’ve changed a few things and it’s nice to get a first round win when playing someone who’s a bit more nitty-gritty. Often if I play someone who’s a bit more free-flowing that suits my game.

“I’m just working on things - my game is there and I show that a lot, but it’s just not consistently there at the moment.

“That’s my aim now - doing a few different things because you can’t keep doing the same things and expect to get results.”

O'Sullivan's first-round win over Dominic Dale was unsurprisingly more colourful.

Needing to pot a straightforward final black to level the match at 2-2, the 44-year-old attempted a 'banana' shot and sent his cue ball flying off the table.

Dale took the frame to move within one of a shock victory only for O'Sullivan to win three on the spin for a 4-3 success.

O'Sullivan said: "I just wanted to banana the black in and see if the pocket could take it. I love the bananas. The most important thing is to enjoy it."

