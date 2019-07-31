Blackpool's Brian Rose warns Anthony Fowler he's taking him on at the wrong time

Brian Rose might be 34 and nearing the end of his boxing career but the Blackpool fighter believes Anthony Fowler is taking him on at the wrong time.

READ MORE: Brian Rose questions if Anthony Fowler has what it takes to beat him in Liverpool

The two meet on Friday on the Sky Sports bill at the Exhibition Centre in Liverpool, with the WBO Inter-Continental middleweight title on the line.

The two came face-to-face at the press conference on Wednesday and there was plenty of respect between the rivals.

"I’m in the shape of my life,” Rose said. “I am bigger and making the weight better. I’m in peak condition.

“This has the makings of a great fight. I respect Fowler and his team, we’ve spent a bit of time in Marbella together and I like (Fowler’s trainer) Dave Coldwell and what he’s done with the lads, he’s done a great job, they’re actually friends of mine.

“It is nothing personal, it is just business, he’s looking to get his career back on track and I’m looking to revive mine. There’s no doubt in mine that I will be reviving mine.

“I didn’t want to finish my career on the loss of Jack Arnfield, he was one of my best friends, I didn’t want that to happen.

“I went to America and that changed my life. I got pushed to limits that I didn’t even know my body could go.

“I’m doing things now that I couldn’t even do at 24, 25 so for me, two or three years ago this could have been a good fight but I believe that he’s got me at the wrong time.

“It sounds mad because I’m 34 and I know Anthony thinks that he’s got me at the right time because I’m a little bit older and people think I’m past it but I honestly believe he’s getting me at the wrong time.

“I’m in the shape of my life. Like I say, I’m doing things in sparring and in the gym that I’ve never done before.

"I think in the end experience is what will tell in the fight, but like you say it’s got the makings of a great fight.

“I know I’m going to get him and I’m sure he knows he’s going to get hit but as I said I think experience will take its toll and that’s what will win me the fight."

Fowler heads into the fight on the back of suffering the first defeat of his career, losing to Preston’s Scott Fitzgerald in March.

That took his record to nine wins and one defeat, eight of those victories coming by way of knockout.

“As Brian says, the respect is there and it is a great fight and he’s a great fighter but I walk into this fight knowing that I’ve given everything, every ounce of strength that I’ve got,” Fowler said.

“I’ve studied tapes, I’ve watched my last fight about 10 times, it kills me to watch it.

“I’ve watched the mistakes, I’ve learned and I know with this fight that I’m at my best so whatever happens happens because I’ve given it 100 per cent.

“I’ve learned not to underestimate anyone, I’m prepared for the best Brian Rose there’s ever been and I’m prepared to beat that fighter.”