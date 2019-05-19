Blackpool Paralympian Shelly Woods returns to racing after three years with outstanding win in Great Manchester Run

Blackpool's Shelly Woods returned to competitive wheelchair racing after three years with a comprehensive 10k victory in the women's wheelchair race at the Great Manchester Run today.

The triple Paralympic medallist won the race in 2015 and 2016 but then stopped racing ahead of the birth of her first child, Leo, now two.

Woods, who will turn 33 in a two weeks, dominated the Manchester race to win by more than 10 minutes in 25mins, 40secs.

St Annes-based Woods, who this year embarked on a new career as a personal trainer, warmed up for her big-race return with a time of 25.54 a week ago in the Blackpool 10k.

Woods said of her Manchester victory: "It was really good for my first race in three years. My time wasn't too bad and probably one of my fastest for this course.

"I'm enjoying getting back out and seeing what I can do. The break was nice but I have missed it.

"I didn't have to come back but I wanted to. I'll just see what happens now.

"I might try to do a few more and see where it takes me."

Fellow British racer Liz McTernan was second in 36.15.