Blackpool honour for rugby league great Billy Boston

A certificate has been delivered to the home of the legendary Wigan and Great Britain winger Billy Boston to mark his season with the Blackpool Borough club.

After 15 glorious years at Wigan, the Welshman ended his career by playing for Blackpool in the 1969-70 season.

Borough were members of the Rugby Football League from 1954-87 and a group of former players had the idea of presenting everyone who represented the club with a ‘heritage number’.

Billy Boston receives his Blackpool Borough heritage number certificate from Keith Sutch (left) of the club’s Heritage Group and former player Graham Mayor (right)

They were proud to present Boston, now 87, with his at his Wigan home.

Former Blackpool player Graham Mayor said: “Three of us met by accident at a charity do and decided to do the heritage numbers.

“There are probably 500 players who represented the club and we have decided to present certificates.”

Like Boston, former Wigan and Salford player Mayor ended his playing career at Blackpool.

He added: “A lot of the people went to Blackpool from division one clubs (the top level in the decades before Super League). It was a place to go for first-team games ... and the coaches were also very good at charming people!

“A lot of Wiganers went there. It was a good family club, where everyone was welcome, and it was well supported.”

More heritage numbers are to be bestowed during a special presentation evening at The Swinley club on Coppull Lane, Wigan, on November 26.

Former players who who would like to receive a certificate are asked to contact Mayor at [email protected]