Blackpool cricket professional aims to torment England in Test match

A familiar name to Blackpool Cricket Club followers could bid to add to England’s problems in the second Test, starting tonight (UK time) in New Zealand.

Daryl Mitchell, who was the Stanley Park club’s overseas professional in 2016, has been drafted into the Black Caps’ Test squad for the first time after fellow all-rounder Colin De Grandhomme was forced to withdraw with injury.

Northern Districts player Mitchell, who made his New Zealand T20 debut this year, could now be in line for a Test bow in his hometown of Hamilton.

Kiwis bowling coach Shane Jurgensen said: “It’s a really fantastic opportunity for Daryl if he’s selected. I certainly think he’s got the capability to do what Colin’s been able to do in recent times.”

Mitchell made 27 appearances for Blackpool three years ago, scoring two centuries and almost 1,000 runs. He also took 43 wickets bowling right-arm medium.