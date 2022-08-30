Blackpool Cricket Club win derby at St Annes but lose their crown to Garstang

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Garstang effectively clinched their first NPL crown with two games still to play by making light work of Monday's seven-wicket home win over Leyland.

Second-placed Blackpool recorded a 54-run victory at Vernon Road, where the 2021 champions were asked to bat and were dismissed for 222 with three balls remaining.

Dylan Henshall was the top scorer in Blackpool's derby win at St Annes

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool's openers shared the best partnership of the day (69) as Tomas King led the way with 44 from 39 balls, nine boundaries accounting for 40 of those runs.

The top contribution came from number five Dylan Henshall with 56 from 54, again including nine boundaries. Lukman Vahaluwala returned 4-79 from 15 overs and Curtis Fletcher 3-50 off 13.3.

The St Annes reply also got off to a bright start, Tom Higson standing firm for 37 from 68 balls in an opening stand of 53.

The hosts looked set for a concerted chase at 99-2 but when top-scorer Vahaluwala fell for 41, St Annes were up against it at 134-6.

There were three wickets apiece for Joshua Boyne, professional Ockert Erasmus and Steve Mercer, who claimed his in only five overs.

Like Blackpool's, the home innings was all over in 49.3 overs, though St Annes could only total 168.

It took Garstang just 23.3 overs to chase down visitors Leyland's 133 all out and match Blackpool’s 15 points on the day, retaining their 41-point advantage at the top with only 30 now left to play for.